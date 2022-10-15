ISSF World Championships Live updates: Shiva Narwal through to the final, Palak crashes out of contention

ISSF World Championships, Live Commentary: Shiva Narwal has qualified for the men’s 10m air pistol final with a score of 583 and placed sixth in qualification in the ISSF World Championships in Cairo.
Naveen narrowly missed the final finishing ninth with a score of 582 and being tied with two other shooters but missed out on lesser number of inner tens.
China’s Yifan Zhang topped the 10m air pistol qualification with a score of 589 followed by team-mate Bowen Zhang, who shot a score of 587. Pakistan’s Gulfam Joseph finished third in qualification with a score of 586.
Follow live updates of the ISSF World Championships below.
The final consists of elimination and medal match. The eight shooters start randomly and each get time of 250 seconds for the each series of five shots. Each shot in each series is counted in decimal scores. The ranking list after the end of third series will see seventh and eighth ranked shooters being eliminated. The remaining six shooters will then shoot another series of five shots in 250 seconds following which fifth and sixth ranked shooters will be eliminated. The remaining four athletes will then shoot another series of five shots each in 250 seconds and the third placed shooter will win the bronze and him and fourth placed shooter being eliminated from the gold medal match.
The gold medal match will see the top two shooters starting from zero and shooting in a points system. Each shooter will shot a single shot and whoever shoots a higher scoring shot will claim the set with two points and the looser getting zero points in that particular set. If the scores in a set are tied, then each shooter wins one point. Whoever reaches 16 points first in the gold medal match is the winner.
Among Shiva Narwal’s competitors in the final, qualification topper 22-year old Yifan Zhang has never reached a senior world championship/cup final. Another Chinese in the final, 26-year-old Zhang Bowen had finished sixth in Tokyo Olympics. The third Chinese 24-year-old Liu Jinyao is a 2018 world junior finalist.
Two shooters who shot in the final in the men’s 10m air pistol in last year’s Tokyo Olympics are competing in the final. Ukrainian Pavlo Korostylov, who finished fourth in Tokyo, claimed the fourth spot in the qualification round while Chinese shooter Bowen Zhang, who finished sixth in Tokyo, too will be vying for a medal as well quota place for Paris Olympics.
Read how The Comeback at Cairo panned out for Rudrankksh Patil here
India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil scored a sensational come-from-behind victory in the men’s 10m Air rifle final, beating Italy’s Danilo Sollazzo 17-13 in a shootout, to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Championships in Cairo on Friday. In the process of winning gold, Patil also earned India its first pistol/rifle event quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. (READ MORE)
Indian shooter Palak is currently placed at the 20th spot with a score of 568 after the end of the first qualification relay of women’s 10m Air Pistol event in ISSF World Cup in Cairo. With the remaining shooters including Indian shooters Rhythm Sangwan and Yuvika Tomar yet to shoot in the second qualification relay, Palak is out of contention for the eight-shooter final. Palak shot series of 95, 91, 96, 96, 96 and 94 in her qualification relay round.
Rudrankksh Patil had had enough of travelling to shooting ranges to central and western suburbs of Mumbai, coolly carrying a rifle case on public transport, pretending it to be a guitar. And so, he decided it was time to go back to school; returning to the premises where he’d encountered the sport for the first time as a 13-year-old. (READ MORE)
Shiva Narwal, who is yet to turn 17, won the gold in the 10m air pistol event in this year’s Khelo India Youth Games. He had defeated Samrat Rana in the gold medal match in Khelo India games. Narwal, who is currently ranked 46th in world rankings, is competing in his second final at the world level. He had finished fifth in the Changwon World Cup earlier this year. Earlier, he had also won the title in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany this year. Narwal is also the youngest shooter in the eight-shooter final
Narwal needs to finish seventh or above in the final to claim the quota for Paris Olympics if any of the Pakistan or Korean shooter finishes on eighth spot. With only five countries eligible for four quotas, Narwal can seal the quota early in the final if the Korean and Pakistan shooter shoot lower than him in initial series in the final and get eliminated. (READ MORE)
India looking for its third quota after Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned the first at Shotgun in Trap and Rudrankksh Patil got the second in air rifle at Cairo.
It's almost time for the men's and women's finals in the ISSF World Championships from Cairo, Egypt. The first one starts from 5.30 PM while the second begins at 8 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.