ISSF World Championships Live updates: Shiva Narwal through to the final, Palak crashes out of contention

ISSF World Championships, Live Commentary: Shiva Narwal has qualified for the men’s 10m air pistol final with a score of 583 and placed sixth in qualification in the ISSF World Championships in Cairo.

Naveen narrowly missed the final finishing ninth with a score of 582 and being tied with two other shooters but missed out on lesser number of inner tens.

China’s Yifan Zhang topped the 10m air pistol qualification with a score of 589 followed by team-mate Bowen Zhang, who shot a score of 587. Pakistan’s Gulfam Joseph finished third in qualification with a score of 586.

Follow live updates of the ISSF World Championships below.