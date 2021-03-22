scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary clinch gold

Manu Bhaker and Sourabh Chaudhary clinch gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event of ISSF shooting World Cup.

By: PTI |
Updated: March 22, 2021 2:56:15 pm
Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary beat Iranian duo 16-12 in Gold medal match by making a remarkable comeback from 6-10 down (Source: India_AllSports)

The sensational duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker notched up the 10m mixed air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup in New  Delhi on Monday.

The Indians beat Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after trailing 0-4 at the end of the second series. This is India’s fifth gold at the ongoing event.

The Iranians began well but once the Indians overcame their starting troubles, they were unstoppable and lived up to the huge expectations by claiming the top prize.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Also for India, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma bagged the bronze medal after getting the better of Turkey’s Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles 17-13 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Earlier this morning, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar had combined to claim the 10m air rifle mixed team gold.

