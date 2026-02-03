“We had to make cuts, hammer it”: Delhi winter, new ISSF rules affect shooters at Asian Shooting Championships

The Delhi winter chill has already had its say at the Asian Shooting Championships at the Dr Karni Singh Range, after shooters from different countries were initially unable to obtain clearance for their shooting gear as their jacket material was too stiff and couldn’t pass through a standard stiffness test due to the weather.

Due to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF)’s rule changes, the time to usually prove the jacket stiffness was earlier one minute, but that was amended recently to 15 seconds. The rule change was part of the ISSF’s attempt to curb stiff shooting gear that keeps shooters in certain positions for long periods of time.

The new rules states: “The upper area must pass the stiffness test when measured with the official stiffness-testing device and achieve a deflection of 3 mm within a maximum time of thirty (30) seconds.”

“The jacket below the lowest point of the shoulder blades, plus the sleeves (single thickness), must pass the same test within fifteen (15) seconds.”

Foreign shooters struggle

Most Indian shooters, who took part in the nationals at the same venue in January, had already become accustomed to the jacket requirements. But for foreign shooters, the thickness test in Delhi’s cold was a challenging start to their Asian Championships, the first international tournament of 2026, and the first to implement the rule change as well.

“Because of the material, a lot of foreign athletes were complaining that it’s not passing (through the thickness test), because it’s so cold. Now it’s already foggy, and there are clouds. In this weather, the material becomes thick. And as the temperature rises, it gets softer,” said Indian national coach Deepali Deshpande.

Deshpande also said that Indian shooters had already faced this problem at the nationals and had come up with solutions. “So we did everything possible so that it would pass. We had to make cuts, we hammered it (jacket) and everything. So I don’t think our athletes have that issue.”

Story continues below this ad

The technical area at the Karni Singh 10m final pistol range was a hotbed of shooters from Kazakhstan and Japan trying to figure out the issues with their jackets and coming up with solutions. Initially, according to an official from the Kazakhstan team, most of their jackets were not given clearance. Innovative solutions started to crop up at that point.

Olga Dovgun, a former World Championship, Asian Games and Asian Championships gold medallist, said that Kazakhstan shooters were rolling their jackets to make them softer.

“The shooters started at 8 and only now (12 AM on Tuesday morning) did four shooters pass the test,” said Dovgun.

While for some countries like Kazakhstan and Japan, the solutions for sliding through the thickness test weren’t as clear-cut, Bangladesh’s lone shooter had an easier route to getting his clearances. Using a jacket made by the Indian company Capapie, Mohammad Robiul Islam said that rubbing his jacket repeatedly a few times did the trick.

Story continues below this ad

Deshpande also said that earlier in January, during the national trials, Paris Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale had to get his pants ‘cut’ in order to obtain the thickness test clearance.

“His trouser was cut so badly. It was like a Chinese lantern. But still, he shot his normal scores,” said Deshpande.