Isha Ambani wedding reception: Zaheer Khan, Krunal Pandya, Saina Nehwal, Dipa Karmakar attend

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal at their family residence Antilia in Mumbai on December 12. On Friday, a gala reception was held at Jio Garden where music composer AR Rahman and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain performed. At the reception, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, badminton player Saina Nehwal and grappler Sakshi Malik represented the sports fraternity at Isha-Anand’s. While the Piramals, reportedly, held an intimate reception on Thursday, the Ambanis are hosting a bigger wedding reception at Jio Garden in Mumbai. The venue was lavishly decorated as a galaxy of stars descended upon the venue.

Newly-wed Saina Nehwal also attended the reception. Saina Nehwal married Parupalli Kashyap on Friday and made the announcement on Twitter. They have been dating each other for the past ten years. Both the badminton stars had a private wedding where coach Pullela Gopichand and other celebrities were invited.