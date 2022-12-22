scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

IOC raises prospect of boxing being pulled from Paris Games

The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Andy Cruz of Cuba in action against Keyshawn Davis of the United States. (Reuters)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday raised the possibility of boxing being excluded from the 2024 Paris Games, saying its Russian-led world body showed it had “no real interest” in the sport or its athletes.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Qualifying for the Paris 2024 boxing tournament is being organised by the IOC but it said that concerns regarding the IBA mean it will take further decisions that “may have to include the cancellation of boxing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024”.

An IOC spokesperson said: “The recent IBA Congress has shown once more that IBA has no real interest in the sport of boxing and the boxers, but is only interested in its own power.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success

“The decisions and discussions to keep boxers away from the Olympic qualifiers and the Olympic Games cannot be understood differently.”
The IBA is run by Russian Umar Kremlev with backing from Russian energy firm Gazprom. The IOC spokesperson said the IBA extending its deal with Gazprom recently showed it had “no will to understand the real issues.

“The extension of the sponsorship contract with Gazprom as sole main sponsor of IBA reinforces the concerns, which the IOC has expressed since 2019 over and over again,” the spokesperson added.

“This announcement confirms that IBA will continue to depend on a company largely controlled by the Russian government.”

Advertisement

An extraordinary IBA congress in September voted against holding a new election, allowing Kremlev to remain as president, after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that Dutch candidate Boris van der Vorst was wrongly prevented from standing.

The spokesperson said the IOC’s concerns included the handling of the CAS decision.

“The IOC will have to take all this into consideration when it takes further decisions, which may — after these latest developments — have to include the cancellation of boxing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Earlier this month, the IBA accused Olympic organisers of “persecution” in response to its suspension over governance and finance issues.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:51:39 pm
Next Story

Bombay HC denies immediate relief on Covishield’s defamation suit over ‘erroneous’ comments

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 22: Latest News
close