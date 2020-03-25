IOA, Sports Ministry to revise preparation plans after Olympics postponement

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta. (Source: File Photo) IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta. (Source: File Photo)

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday conceded that careers of some athletes would be impacted by the postponement of Tokyo Olympics and the IOA would look to address this when it makes revised preparation plans in consultation with the sports ministry.

Like all stakeholders, the IOA on Tuesday welcomed the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the Summer Games, supposed to be held in July-August, to the summer of 2021 owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“A one-year postponement might impact the career/ qualification and plans of some athletes, which would be addressed in the coming months and all necessary support would also be extended by us,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a letter to the IOC and the Tokyo Games organisers without specifying any names.

“I am holding discussions and there would be meetings scheduled with the Federations after the locked-down in India is over. Athletes’ safety is our utmost priority now.

“We would be also be consulting with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in revising the preparation plans,” he added.

While the postponement of the Games has brought relief to the athletes, it has also made some of them uncertain about the qualification process, which was abandoned in most sports due to the deadly outbreak.

The global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 18,000 with more than four lakh being infected.

