IOA requests Indian athletes to not spend much time in public places due to Covid threat

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday issued a statement requesting the Indian contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to not spend much time in public places due to Covid.

“The Indian Olympic Association has requested the players of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to not spend much time in public places because of the threat of Covid-19, which can jeopardize the health and participation of the players,” the IOA release stated.

The players were also instructed to keep public interaction to a minimum and take safety precautions wherever needed, the release concluded.

The release comes at a time when two members of the Indian women’s cricket team tested positive for Covid and had to stay back in the country ahead of the side’s opener against Australia in the Commonwealth Games on Friday. The India squad left on Sunday morning for Birmingham without the two players.

PTI quoted a BCCI source who said, “As per protocol, both players can only join the team once they test negative.” Considering the situation, the two players are unlikely to feature in the opener against Australia. The second game is against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31 and final league match against Barbados on August 3.

India have fielded a 321-strong contingent that includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the quadrennial event.

The CWG are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.