IOA requests Indian athletes to not spend much time in public places due to Covid threat

Updated: July 26, 2022 7:49:48 pm
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday issued a statement requesting the Indian contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to not spend much time in public places due to Covid.
“The Indian Olympic Association has requested the players of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to not spend much time in public places because of the threat of Covid-19, which can jeopardize the health and participation of the players,” the IOA release stated.
The players were also instructed to keep public interaction to a minimum and take safety precautions wherever needed, the release concluded.
The release comes at a time when two members of the Indian women’s cricket team tested positive for Covid and had to stay back in the country ahead of the side’s opener against Australia in the Commonwealth Games on Friday. The India squad left on Sunday morning for Birmingham without the two players.
Subscriber Only Stories
PTI quoted a BCCI source who said, “As per protocol, both players can only join the team once they test negative.” Considering the situation, the two players are unlikely to feature in the opener against Australia. The second game is against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31 and final league match against Barbados on August 3.
India have fielded a 321-strong contingent that includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the quadrennial event.
The CWG are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Latest News
Explained: Why Pope Francis has apologised to Canada’s Indigenous communities
IOA requests Indian athletes to not spend much time in public places due to Covid threat
Biden says Trump lacked ‘courage to act’ during January 6 riot
Watch: Horse goes berserk after baraatis play loud music
Stalin warns against harassing girl students
IMF cuts global growth forecasts, warns high inflation threatens recession
Traditional Thai buffalo race kicks off rice growing season
BCCI set to bid for 2025 Women’s 50-over World Cup hosting rights
Inspite of proper eligibility, SCs/STs aspirants not inducted as faculty members in AIIMS: Parliament panel
Explained: What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
PM Modi’s visit: Chennai cops turn city into fortress, ban flying of drones
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’ or ‘Translocation of Wild Animals’ for UPSC CSE