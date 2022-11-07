scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

IOA invites applications for 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit ahead of elections

The 8 athletes, who will have to be within 18-70 years of age, will have a vote each in the election to the executive council.

A few days back, the Supreme Court had set December 10 as the election day. (File)

The International Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday invited applications from 8 sportspersons- six male and 2 female – of outstanding merit to be a part of the electoral college ahead of the December 10 elections.

The 8 athletes, who will have to be within 18-70 years of age, will have a vote each in the election to the executive council. They should also be retired from active sports and should not have participated in any competitive sports event for at least one year prior to the date of application.

The 8 applicants should also have at least a medal from the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or Asian Games.

A new draft constitution has been approved by the IOC, which is set to be adopted at its special general meeting, scheduled for November 10. Among many provisions, an amendment has been made to have an Athletes Commission, having 2 representatives – a male and a female – in the Executive Council.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

A few days back, the Supreme Court had set December 10 as the election day. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA as per rules, so that it could be adopted in the general body meeting scheduled.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:05:49 pm
Next Story

Hashtag Politics | If Amit Shah joined march? Could jammers cause divorces? Bharat Jodo Yatris let hair down

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 07: Latest News