IOA invites applications for 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit ahead of elections

The International Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday invited applications from 8 sportspersons- six male and 2 female – of outstanding merit to be a part of the electoral college ahead of the December 10 elections.

The 8 athletes, who will have to be within 18-70 years of age, will have a vote each in the election to the executive council. They should also be retired from active sports and should not have participated in any competitive sports event for at least one year prior to the date of application.

The 8 applicants should also have at least a medal from the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or Asian Games.

A new draft constitution has been approved by the IOC, which is set to be adopted at its special general meeting, scheduled for November 10. Among many provisions, an amendment has been made to have an Athletes Commission, having 2 representatives – a male and a female – in the Executive Council.

A few days back, the Supreme Court had set December 10 as the election day. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA as per rules, so that it could be adopted in the general body meeting scheduled.