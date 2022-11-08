scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Intezar khatam hua: Boxer Nikhat Zareen recreates Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya song with Salman Khan

After she had won the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the flyweight (52 kg) category in May, she had said on her fandom of Salman, “Very big fan. Fan kya, AC samjho. I believe he hasn’t married yet, because he’s waiting for me."

Nikhat Zareen and Salman Khan recreate the iconic Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya song. (Twitter/Nikhat Zareen)

Commonwealth gold medal winning boxer Nikhat Zareen, who is a self proclaimed Salman Khan fan, got a chance to meet him and shared a post on Twitter where they were seen recreating the famous “Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya” song from Salman-Revathi starrer Love.

“Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan,” the boxer wrote on Twitter. She also added hashtags like #fanmoment, #dreamcometrue and #salmankhan to the post.

After she had won the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the flyweight (52 kg) category in May, she had said on her fandom of Salman, “Very big fan. Fan kya, AC samjho. I believe he hasn’t married yet, because he’s waiting for me.”

“I used to be a big fan of his in Hum Saath-Saath Hain. That innocence on his face. Salman of ’90s. I’m waiting for his new Tiger movie,” she had added.

A fan of Bollywood movies, she had said that if a biopic is made on her, she would like Alia Bhatt to play the lead role. “I want Alia Bhatt to portray me. Kyunki usko bhi dimple aata hai and mere ko bhi dimple aata hai (Because she has got dimples and so do I). So I guess she can portray me,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

In August, Zareen added a Commonwealth Games 2022 light flyweight (50kg) title to her bulging trophy cabinet after asserting her dominance over Northern Ireland’s Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 09:27:18 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru civic body to fill potholes by Nov 15

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 08: Latest News