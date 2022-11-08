Intezar khatam hua: Boxer Nikhat Zareen recreates Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya song with Salman Khan

Commonwealth gold medal winning boxer Nikhat Zareen, who is a self proclaimed Salman Khan fan, got a chance to meet him and shared a post on Twitter where they were seen recreating the famous “Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya” song from Salman-Revathi starrer Love.

“Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan,” the boxer wrote on Twitter. She also added hashtags like #fanmoment, #dreamcometrue and #salmankhan to the post.

After she had won the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the flyweight (52 kg) category in May, she had said on her fandom of Salman, “Very big fan. Fan kya, AC samjho. I believe he hasn’t married yet, because he’s waiting for me.”

“I used to be a big fan of his in Hum Saath-Saath Hain. That innocence on his face. Salman of ’90s. I’m waiting for his new Tiger movie,” she had added.

A fan of Bollywood movies, she had said that if a biopic is made on her, she would like Alia Bhatt to play the lead role. “I want Alia Bhatt to portray me. Kyunki usko bhi dimple aata hai and mere ko bhi dimple aata hai (Because she has got dimples and so do I). So I guess she can portray me,” she said.

In August, Zareen added a Commonwealth Games 2022 light flyweight (50kg) title to her bulging trophy cabinet after asserting her dominance over Northern Ireland’s Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.