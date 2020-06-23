International Olympic Day: Sports stars mark the day by sharing favourite moments

Olympic Day: Sports stars mark the day by sharing favourite moments Olympic Day: Sports stars mark the day by sharing favourite moments

The Olympic Day, which falls on June 23, is a celebration of sports, health and well being. Renowned athletes from all around the world, including Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu celebrated the day by holding live work out sessions on Instagram.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent movement restrictions that postponed the Tokyo Olympics to next year, athletes have also been restricted to their homes, carrying out their regular workouts in innovative ways.

Star Indian athletes celebrated the International Olympic day by remembering their favourite moments from the sporting event and sharing them with their fans on their social media platforms.

Very very very special moment in my career when I achieved the Olympic bronze medal in 2012 Olympics.. #London ..It was always my and my parents dream from the day I joined badminton 🏸 in 1999 .Hardwork , belief and some sacrifices made it possible ☺️❤️ ✌🏻 #OlympicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ko7NJkUeAk — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 23, 2020

Rio Olympics 2016. This one is closest to my heart! 🥰 #InternationalOlympicDay pic.twitter.com/vwd6T6ruZb — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) June 23, 2020

