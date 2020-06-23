scorecardresearch
International Olympic Day: Sports stars mark the day by sharing favourite moments

Star Indian athletes celebrated the International Olympic day by remembering their favourite moments from the sporting event and sharing them with their fans on their social media platforms.

Olympic Day: Sports stars mark the day by sharing favourite moments

The Olympic Day, which falls on June 23, is a celebration of sports, health and well being. Renowned athletes from all around the world, including Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu celebrated the day by holding live work out sessions on Instagram.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent movement restrictions that postponed the Tokyo Olympics to next year, athletes have also been restricted to their homes, carrying out their regular workouts in innovative ways.

