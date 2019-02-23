At range, talks about shooting, minus the war

The cheery smile on Rajmond Debevec’s face disappears the moment you mention the 10-day war. It’s a phase he doesn’t like talking about. Lives were lost and families were broken. Glumness had gripped the happy people of Slovenia, who got their independence at the end of the brief period of violence in 1991 that marked the beginning of the Yugoslav Wars. “There weren’t nice things happening during that time,” says Debevec.

But in middle of the ethnic war and even as the borders were being drawn following Yugoslavia’s breakup, sport remained sacrosanct. “There was rational agreement among the sport leaders of former Yugoslavia and the local republics. They said we should not stop the progress of the sportspersons,” Debevec, a three-time Olympic medal winning shooter, says. It meant that despite the crisis, athletes were never stopped from entering other countries. They continued to compete as if ‘it was business as usual. “So on the field of sport, nothing happened. And I had no break at all.”

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) imposed sanctions on India for discriminating against Pakistani shooters by not granting them visas to compete at the World Cup, which gets underway on Saturday. In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attacks, India did not issue visas to a three-member Pakistani contingent that was scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday.

While most shooters chose not to comment directly on the issue, the sentiment among the majority at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here was common. “Sport should be out of politics,” Russian Olympic medalist Sergei Kaminskiy says.

The 30-year-old says there have never been many restrictions on travel for competition, even at the height of conflict between Russia and Ukraine three years ago. “During the war, I was always in touch with a close friend of mine from the Ukrainian shooting team. I used ask him, ‘what’s happening in your country’ and he told me everything he saw,” Kaminskiy says. “The relationships between the sportsmen are still great.”

The IOC often professes sport as a way to mend fences and rise over the ethnic and political differences between the nations. The IOC, therefore, has punished India for violating this very idea of Olympism. The Olympic Charter, a sacrosanct document that all IOC members adhere to, warns host nations against discriminating over religious or political reasons.

Indeed, there have been instances where countries have strayed away from this principle. Most recently, Malaysia was pulled up in January for refusing to let Israelis compete. In 2015, Kuwait was stripped of the Olympic qualification status for not allowing an Israeli delegate into their country. Taking these examples into perspective, many believe India has escaped with a slap on the wrist.

The IOC said it did not revoke all quotas on offer for the Tokyo Olympics because 500 shooters had already reached India vying for those spots. Instead, only two places that were up for grabs in the 25m rapid fire —the event where the Pakistanis were to compete — were withdrawn.

IOC’s rule on non-discrimination is one of the main reasons why USA and Iran, despite their political hostility, have continued to travel to each other country’s for sporting events, even though it’s an ordeal. Iran coach Ebrahim Inanlou Shaviklou says because America does not have an embassy in Iran, the country’s athletes have to first travel to Turkey, or another country close by, where they obtain visas and then undertake the onward journey. “Our shooting team went to Fort Benning for a World Cup recently. But the archers and wrestlers make more regular trips,” he says.

When US President Donald Trump announced his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations, USA’s Olympic body assured that athletes from these countries would not face discrimination. The decision, though, resulted in Iran denying visas to American wrestlers for the World Cup two years ago. However, after Iran’s wrestling federation and United World Wrestling apprised the government of the consequences of their move. Iran subsequently granted visas to the American wrestlers.

“In Olympic sports, it’s good to compete against the best in the world and leave the political differences behind once we get on the firing line or the field of play,” Jessica Delos Reyes, USA’s team leader, says. “We, like any nation, have political and ideological differences with other countries. But sport is a really good chance to bring people together in a peaceful way.”

Debevec, one of the legends of rifle shooting, agrees. His bio makes an interesting read: in 1990, he won his first World Championship medal while representing Yugoslavia. In 1991, he joined Slovenian Army soon after independence and at the Barcelona Olympics the following year, he was the country’s flag-bearer. “It was something very special… very emotional.”

An Indian team member called the recent goings on as a ‘war minus the shooting.’ At the ranges, though, the talk was only about shooting, minus the war.