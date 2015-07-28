India women’s archery team makes 2016 Olympic cut

Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Laxmi Rani Majhi and Rimil Buriuly showed nerves of steel to bounce back from 1-3 to coast to a 5-3 win. (Source: Express file)

India women’s recurve team earned Olympic quota for 2016 Rio Games while the men’s trio failed to advance after squandering a handsome lead at the archery World Championships, in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Pitted against seventh seed Germany, Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Laxmi Rani Majhi and Rimil Buriuly showed nerves of steel to bounce back from 1-3 to coast to a 5-3 win and make the last eight, the yardstick for making the Olympics cut.

The experienced men’s team of Rahul Banerjee, Mangal Singh Champia and Jayanta Talukdar however had heartbreak as they squandered a 4-2 lead before losing 26-29 to second seed Italy in a thrilling tiebreaker.

Banerjee, Talukdar and Champia can still earn individual berths by finishing among 32 when the individual section that gets underway on Wednesday.

Coached by Poornima Mahto, the women’s team on the other hand showed tremendous character after Karina Winter, Elena Richter and Lisa Unruh took away the first set 46-59.

The Indian women’s trio levelled the second 5-5 to make it 3-1, while the Germans won the third by a narrow 51-50 margin to make it 3-3.

Just when it mattered most, Indians snatched the match away with a thrilling 53-52 finish in fourth set to earn their quota places for the next year’s Olympics.

In the quarterfinal, the 10th seed Indian women’s team will now face Colombia.

