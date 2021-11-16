scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

India’s para shuttlers in Kampala witness blast close to their hotel

The two blast sites, as mentioned in news reports, are roughly 4.8 kms away from the players' designated hotel.

Written by Shivani Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: November 16, 2021 6:31:23 pm
Indian para-badminton team safe after Uganda bomb blasts near hotel (Source: ParabadmintonIN Twitter)

The Indian para-badminton contingent along with fellow competitors were about to board the bus, heading to the stadium, when they heard what could be more than one explosion at Kampala, where they were present to play the Uganda Para badminton international.

Coach Gaurav Khanna informed that all players were safe and will stay put to finish the tournament.

The two blast sites, as mentioned in news reports, are roughly 4.8 kms away from the players’ designated hotel. However the plumes of smoke were visible from where the players had stepped out to head to the stadium.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Our bus was about to leave for the badminton hall, when we heard the first explosion. There was chaos afterwards in the street in front of us. We later got to know that there were multiple blasts. We immediately went back inside. For some time initially, players were afraid, but we have been assured that our safety will be looked after,” Khanna said.

Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Manasi Joshi and Sukant Kadam are in Kampala, playing the tournament.

Bhagat, the Paralympic champion, sought to calm down all fears, saying, “Everyone is safe and there is no stress. Things are almost normal. It was at a bit of a distance, and there was no panic in the hotel.”

Both Bhagat and Kadam were not scheduled to play on Day 1 and were in their rooms when the explosions occurred. Kadam said that he heard of the details from local news channels, and was told that the site was not too far away.

“When we heard about it from people and local news channels, we were a little shocked. Because it was not too far away. But when we spoke to organisers, they assured us full safety. So we will continue with the tournament.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia wins its first T20 World Cup, beats New Zealand in final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 16: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven