India’s 2018 Asian Games mixed relay medal upgraded to gold after Bahrain’s disqualification

(L-R) MR Poovamma, Hima Das, Muhammad Anas and Arokia Rajiv (File Photo/AFI) (L-R) MR Poovamma, Hima Das, Muhammad Anas and Arokia Rajiv (File Photo/AFI)

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team’s silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games has been upgraded to gold following the disqualification of original winners Bahrain on account of a doping ban handed to one of its runners.

Bahrain, which had topped the 4×400 mixed relay final, was disqualified after Kemi Adekoya was handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test.

Official confirmation: India’s 4×400 mixed relay team of Mohammed Anas, Poovamma, Hima Das, and Arokia Rajiv at the 2018 Asian Games will have their silver medals upgraded to gold . Winners Bahrain have been disqualified as Kemi Adekoya received a 4-year doping ban recently. pic.twitter.com/BVWLfzQs63 — Andrew Amsan (@AndrewAmsan) July 23, 2020

India had originally lodged an appeal against Bahrain for ‘obstruction’ after the mixed relay race, alleging that a Bahraini sprinter had impeded Hima Das’s way during the race. However, that appeal had been turned down and India had been awarded silver.

The Indian quartet of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv had clocked 3:15:71 behind Bahrain (3:11:89). Raghavan had clocked 56.92 to finish fourth in the final race in Jakarta.

READ | Asian Games 2018: Hima Das in centre of two human roadblocks

Besides this, Anu Raghavan’s fourth-place finish in the women’s 400m hurdles event has been upgraded to bronze medal after the AIU annulled the results of Adekoya, who originally won the race.

Here is how the race had progressed:

Bahrain sets World Best timing in 4x400m Mixed Relay- 3:11.89 with that Gold medal, #Indian team of Md. Anas, Poovamma, #HimaDas & Arokia Rajiv grabs Silver medal- 3:15.71, Kazakhastan bagged bronze- 3:19.52; Video Courtesy- Sony LIV, ESPN India https://t.co/cp1gYmqV9q — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 28, 2018

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said the AFI is delighted to see the World Athletics website ranking India’s 4x400m mixed relay team as the winner of the Asian Games and Anu Raghavan as the bronze winner in 400m hurdles.

“The additional medal takes our tally to 20, including eight gold and nine silver,” he said.

“The news comes as a fillip to us as we are aiming to build on the Asian Games showing and make a mark at the global level in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year,” he added.

He said the 4x400m relay squad will be particularly pleased that it now has two golds and a silver from Jakarta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.