Nine Indians make ESPN World Fame 100 2019 list

MS Dhoni and Sania Mirza are among the nine Indian athletes to make it to ESPN World Fame 100 list this year with Virat Kohli the only Indian to feature in the top 10. Eight of the nine Indians to make the top-100 come from cricket.

The list that comprises of hundred of the most famous active sports personalities across the world, is led by football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Serie A club Juventus and Portugal national team. He is followed by Lebron James and Messi at the second and third spots respectively.

The nine Indians to make it to the list of ESPN World Fame 100 are Kohli, Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza and Shikhar Dhawan.

With the top three positions unchanged from last year, Kohli jumped four positions to sit on the seventh spot. The Indian captain is the only Indian in the top-ten category, followed by MS Dhoni on the 13th position.

Kohli and his deputy Rohit remained the number one and two batsmen, despite India’s home series defeat to Australia, in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

Sania is not just the only female athlete to represent India but also the only non-cricket star from the country in the list. There were only three women in the list- Serena Williams is the top-ranked female at 17 alongside fellow tennis players Maria Sharapova and Mirza.

The list was prepared by looking at three aspects, namely – Search Score, Endorsements and Social Following. A search score is a measure of how often a name is searched on Google. It is the weighted average of an athlete’s Google Trends peak score (how much they spiked on their most searched day) and their average score (how much he was searched throughout 2018, on average.) While Endorsement value for the list has been accumulated from reports on Forbes, Social Media value was prepared on the basis of the numbers from the athlete’s most popular account.

Other cricketers to feature in the top 100 are Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

Top 10 athletes:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) LeBron James (NBA) Lionel Messi (Football) Neymar (Football) Conor McGregor (MMA) Roger Federer (Tennis) Virat Kohli (Cricket) Rafael Nadal (Tennis) Stephen Curry (NBA) Tiger Woods (Golf)

Indians in ESPN World Fame 100 for 2019