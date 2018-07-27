Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
Indian women’s compound archery team climb to top position in World Rankings

With their twin silver medal winning effort in the Antalya and Berlin World Cups, the Indian women's compound team lead the chart with 342.6 points.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: July 27, 2018 4:43:32 pm
India archery India women’s team lost to France in the final. (Twitter/India Archery)
The Indian women’s compound archery team created history by scaling to the top of the world rankings in the recently published chart, a development which is bound to give a big boost ahead of next month’s Asian Games in Indonesia. With their twin silver medal-winning effort in the Antalya and Berlin World Cups, the Indian women’s compound team lead the chart with 342.6 points, six points ahead of second-placed Chinese Taipei.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Muskan Kirar are two regulars in the women’s team in both the World Cup stages, while Divya Dhayal (Antalya) and Trisha Deb (Berlin) were the third members. This is a first for the women’s compound team while women’s recurve archer Deepika Kumari had been a former world number one in the past.

Deepika and Abhishek Verma are the only Indians in top 10 in the individual categories, both enjoying the seventh position in the recurve and compound sections respectively.

