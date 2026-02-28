Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen headline Indian squad at Asian Boxing Championships

The 20-member squad was finalised after an intensive month-long evaluation process, with players inducted into the ongoing national camp in Patiala following the National Championships in January.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action.
Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will headline the 20-member Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships starting from March 28th in Mongolia.

As per the selection policy, finalists at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in the approved weight categories for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2026 will be selected as direct entries for the respective multi-sport contingents.

The evaluations were conducted under the watchful eyes of Head Coaches Santiago Nieva (Women) and CA Kuttappa (Men), with the support staff closely monitoring preparations in camp.

The continental championship therefore, carries added significance as both a medal opportunity and a key qualification pathway for the upcoming multi-sport events.

Apart from Lovlina and Nikhat, World champion Minakshi (48 kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 kg) and Preeti Pawar (54 kg) will be the medal winning prospects in the women’s boxing.

In the men’s category, 60 kg national champion Hussamuddin who made a winning comeback earlier at the Nationals is not part of the team and Sachin will lead India’s challenge in the category. Youngster Jadumani Singh will be representing India in the 55 kg.

Speaking on the squad, BFI President Ajay Singh said,“The Asian Championships are always a true test of quality and consistency. Our focus has been on selecting boxers who have shown form, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. We are confident this group can compete strongly against the best in Asia.”

Indian Squad for Asian Boxing Championships 2026

Women:

Minakshi (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Priya (60kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (80+kg).

Men:

Vishwanath Suresh (50kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), Ankush (80kg), Lokesh (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Narender (90+kg).

 

