Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen headline Indian squad at Asian Boxing Championships

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will headline the 20-member Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships starting from March 28th in Mongolia.

The 20-member squad was finalised after an intensive month-long evaluation process, with players inducted into the ongoing national camp in Patiala following the National Championships in January.

As per the selection policy, finalists at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in the approved weight categories for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2026 will be selected as direct entries for the respective multi-sport contingents.

The evaluations were conducted under the watchful eyes of Head Coaches Santiago Nieva (Women) and CA Kuttappa (Men), with the support staff closely monitoring preparations in camp.