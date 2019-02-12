Indian Sports Honours 2019: Sunil Chhetri, Rishabh Pant, Vinesh Phogat among nominees

The Indian Sports Honours announced nominations for five categories for awards. The categories are Men’s and women’s breakthrough of the year, Spirit of Honour, Comeback of the Year, Club of the year and Fan Club of the year. Sportspersons like Sunil Chhetri, Neeraj Chopra, Rishabh Pant, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Vinesh Phogat and Manika Batra have all found a place.

The Indian Sports Honours (ISH) is a joint initiative of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and the Virat Kohli Foundation. Kohli also retweeted the announcements for nominees of women’s breakthrough performance of the year and comeback of the year.

Men’s Breakthrough Performance of the Year: Rishabh Pant (Cricketer), Jasprit Bumrah (Cricketer), Pawan Sherawat (Kabaddi), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (weightlifter).

Spirit of Sport Honour: Ajinkya Rahane (Cricketer), Sunil Chhetri (Footballer), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Thrower), Shailaja Jain (Iranian Kabaddi coach).

Comeback of the Year: Dutee Chand (Athlete), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestler), Maninder Singh (Kabaddi), Dipa Karmakar (Gymnastics).

Women’s Breakthrough Performance of the Year: Jemimah Rodrigues, Manu Bhaker, Manika Batra, Swapna Barman.

Club of the Year: Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru FC, Patna Pirates, Real Kashmir FC.

Fan Club of the year: Bharat Army (Indian cricket team), CSK Fans Official (Chennai Super Kings), Blue Pilgrims (Indian football team), Manjappada KBFC Fans (Kerala Blasters).

The awards will be announced on February 16. It was earlier announced that Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, Sardar Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, PT Usha and Anjali Bhagwat are part of the selection panel to decide the awards.