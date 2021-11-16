scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Indian para-badminton team safe after Uganda bomb blasts near hotel

The blasts occurred just 100 meters away from the hotel in which the Indian team was staying.

November 16, 2021
Two loud explosions rocked Kampala, Uganda’s capital, early Tuesday, sparking chaos and confusion as people fled what is widely believed to be coordinated attacks. While two have been reportedly killed so far and scores injured, the Indian team, which is in Kampala to take part in the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021 competition, is safe.

One blast was near a police station and another on a street near the parliamentary building, said witnesses. The explosion near parliament appeared to hit a building housing an insurance company and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside. Some lawmakers were seen evacuating the precincts of the parliamentary building nearby, according to national broadcaster UBC.

The blasts occurred just 100 meters away from the hotel in which the Indian team was staying. The federation posted a video of the incident with white smoke rising from the blast scene and added that the players are safe.

“Indian Team is Safe! There are multiple Bomb Blasts 100 mtr away from official hotel in which Indian team was staying including Manasi Joshi, Manoj Sarkar, Pramod Bhagat and coach Gaurav Khanna,” wrote India’s parabadminton Twitter handle.

Travelling with the team was the recent recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna awards Pramod Bhagat. “An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my family in attendance. This will just motivate me to perform better and win more medals for India,” he had said three days back on Twitter.

Two explosions in the heart of Uganda’s capital killed at least two people and sent parliamentarians rushing for cover as nearby cars burst into flames, witnesses and media reported, the latest in a string of bombings over the past month.There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

