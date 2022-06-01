Indian para-athlete banned for cheating at Paralympics

Para-athlete Vinod Kumar, who had won the bronze medal in the discus throw event (F52 category) at the Tokyo Paralympics last August, was on Tuesday suspended for two years for ‘intentional misrepresentation’ of his abilities.

Accusing the Indian of cheating, World Para Athletics, in a statement on its website, said the Board of Appeal of Classification (BAC) imposed the two-year sanction that will make Kumar ineligible to compete in para-athletics competitions until August 2023.

They added that his competition performances were not consistent with his classification performances.

“The World Para Athletics commenced disciplinary proceedings with the BAC after Kumar intentionally misrepresented his abilities when he presented for classification at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” the world body said in a statement. “Under the World Para Athletics Classification Rules and Regulations, it is a disciplinary offence for an athlete to intentionally misrepresent their skills or abilities and/or the degree or nature of their impairment. It is also a disciplinary offence for any athlete support person to assist, conceal or be complicit in any Intentional Misrepresentation by an athlete.”

At the Games, Kumar had produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia. Soon after the event, however, the results were put under review. A day later, the organisers announced the ‘amendment’ of the result.

Kumar was found to be ineligible for the men’s F52 discus medal as the classification panel was ‘unable to allocate’ him a ‘sport class’ after observation and re-assessment, a statement issued by the Games’ technical delegates read. The decision meant Kumar did not win a medal.

Athletes who take part in the F52 category have good shoulder and upper body control but lack motor skills in their arms and hands along with none or limited trunk and leg function.

Christian Holtz, Managing Director of World Para Sports, was quoted as saying: “Intentional Misrepresentation is a very serious offence and athletes are required to give their best effort when presenting to a classification panel. The classification system is crucial to ensure fair competition and this case shows how committed World Para Athletics is to protect the integrity of the sport.”