scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Indian mixed 4x400m relay team sets Asian junior record in World U20 Athletics meet

India finished second overall across the three heats behind the USA, who won heat number 2 with a championships record time of 3:18.65s. The final will be held at 03:20 am IST on Wednesday.

By: PTI |
August 2, 2022 2:24:16 pm
Bharath, Priya, Kapil & Rupal after finishing the race credit (AFI)

The Indian mixed 4×400 relay team set an Asian junior record en route qualifying for the final at the World U-20 Athletics Championships here.

The Indian quartet of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes and 19.62 seconds to win heat number 3 on Monday.

India finished second overall across the three heats behind the USA, who won heat number 2 with a championships record time of 3:18.65s.
The final will be held at 03:20am IST on Wednesday.

India had won a bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay in the last edition in Nairobi, Kenya in 2021, where the event was introduced for the first time. Rupal is the only new member of the quartet that had won bronze last year while Sridhar, Priya and Kapil were there in that team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

15-year-old Ashakiran Barla made it to the women 800m semifinals as one of the four fastest runners outside the four automatic qualifiers each from the five heats. She clocked 2:09.01s to finish sixth in heat number 1.

Sanyam Sanjay finished 13th overall in shotput qualification round with a best effort of 18.36m and missed the final by just 0.01m.
The other Indian shot putter, Sawan finished 15th with a best effort of 18.31m.

Aman Khokhar could not make it to the 100m dash semifinals after finishing seventh in heat number 8 and 48th overall with a timing of 10.84 seconds.
Arjun Waskale failed to advance further in men’s 1500m race after finishing seventh in heat number one and 26th overall with a timing of 3:51.10s.

Meanwhile, in the latest list of sanctioned athletes issued by Athletics Integrity Unit of the world governing body, India’s triple jumper Donald Makimairaj, who had finished fourth in the World U-20 Championships last year, has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned drug.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

His ineligibility period will be upto August 24, 2025 and his results after August 2, 2021 will be annulled.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:24:16 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Shushila devi, Vijay kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur, CWG 2022, PHotos of Shushila devi, cWG 2022 photos
CWG 2022 | In Pics: Shushila Devi bags silver, Vijay Kumar clinches bronze and Harjinder Kaur wins bronze on Day 4 for India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News