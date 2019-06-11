Toggle Menu
Indian men, women archery teams one win away from securing Olympic berthshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/indian-men-women-archery-teams-one-win-away-from-securing-olympic-berths-5775811/

Indian men, women archery teams one win away from securing Olympic berths

Both the men's and women's recurve teams remained in the fray for securing spots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after a day of success, where the men's team will next face Canada to secure the three-athlete quotas.

Indian archer Deeika Kumari finished at 22nd spot with a score of 660 in the qualifications (PTI)

Indian men’s recurve team on Tuesday stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the World Archery Championships with a commanding 5-1 victory over Norway and are now just one win away from securing an Olympic quota.

The trio of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das will next face Canada’s Eric Peters, Crispin Duenas and Brian Maxwell on Wednesday in a bid to secure the three-athlete quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The women’s recurve team also remained in the fray by qualifying sixth from a field of 55 nations for one of the eight Olympic quota spots.

The top-eight seeding in the team event meant that the Indian women avoided the first round match on Tuesday and went straight into a decider for the Olympic places, where they face 11th seed Belarus Wednesday.

Advertising

Laishram Bombayla Devi shot 664 to top the leaderboard among the Indians to secure 15th place overall in the qualifications, while Deepika Kumari was next best at 22nd spot with a score of 660. Komalika Bari shot 650 to be ranked 40th in a field of 152 competitors.

“We are so excited and happy. Looking at our ranking in the qualification, we are confident to shoot well and secure Olympic berths,” Deepika said.

Tarundeep, Pravin and Deepika, however, remained in the medal hunt advancing into their respective third rounds.

India’s top-ranked Atanu Das continued his poor show and made a second-round exit with a 4-6 loss to Denis Gankin Kazakhstan.

Deepika stormed past Igibayeva Gaukhar of Kazakhstan 6-0 before downing Deonne Bridger of Great Britain 7-1.

The 22nd seed Deepika will take on 11th seed Alejandra Valencia of Mexico.

Summing up the day, Deepika said: “It was not too good, not too bad, an average day for shooting.”

There was, however, some disappointment in store for India as they made a first-round exit in the recurve mixed pair event when the duo of Rai and Bombayla lost to their Polish opponents 4-5 (17-19) in the shoot-off.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The quarterfinalists in the recurve men’s and women’s team events at this World Championships will receive three-athlete quotas for the 2020 Olympics. They will be decided on Wednesday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tarundeep Rai leads India team to 11th place in Olympics qualifications
2 Caster Semenya, Wayde Van Niekerk named in South Africa World Championship team
3 IAAF extends ban on Russian athletics federation over doping