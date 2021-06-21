Indian Grand Prix 4: Schedule, Event List, Live Streaming

Hima Das became the first Indian woman indeed the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds. (FILE)

Indian Grand Prix 4 Schedule: Top Indian athletes such as Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Tejinderpal Singh Toor and Annu Rani would seek direct Olympics qualification when they compete at the Indian Grand Prix series 4 in Patiala on Monday.

The women’s 4x100m relay team, which will include Hima and Dutee, will fancy chances for a Tokyo Olympics berth by clocking less than 43.05 seconds in the one-day event. The Indian team is currently at the 22nd spot in the Road to Tokyo list and will have to run below 43.05 seconds to be in top-16 to qualify for the Olympics.

Dutee has also entered in the individual women’s 100m race in which she is yet to breach the automatic qualification mark of 11.15 seconds. But, she is comfortably placed at 43rd out of 56 competitors in the Olympics with less than 10 days left for qualification deadline. Dutee also can qualify for the 200m as she is currently in the 45th spot in the Road to Tokyo list, with 56 athletes to run in the event.

Hima has also entered the women’s 200m event, an event which she has run rarely, but her focus would mainly be on the relay race.

Other two athletes who would be looking for Olympics cut are shot putter Toor and javelin thrower Annu Rani. Toor has to throw beyond his national record 20.92m if he has to get a direct berth for the Olympics as the qualification mark is set at 21.10m. He is in 31st spot in the Road to Tokyo list where 32 shot putters will compete. Annu also will have to improve upon her national record of 62.43m if she wants to breach the direct berth mark of 64m, but she is better placed than Toor at 19th spot in the Road to Tokyo list where 32 javelin throwers will compete.

National record holder Muhammad Anas has not entered in the individual 400m race as he is said to be focussing on the 4x400m relay as India is still in the qualification bracket at 15th spot in the Road to Tokyo list.

Long jumper M Sreeshankar and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur are also in the fray though they have already booked direct berth for the Olympics. Kamalpreet, however, is the lone entry in women’s discus throw event.

Tentative Schedule:

1830 hrs: Women’s Javelin Throw Final

1830 hrs: Men’s 400m hurdles Final

1835 hrs: Men’s Long Jump Final

1840 hrs: 4x100m Relay Women Final

1850 hrs: 4x100m Relay Men Final

1900 hrs: Shot Put Men Final

1900 hrs: 400m Women Race A

1905 hrs: 400m Women Race B

1915 hrs: 400m Men Race A

1920 hrs: 400m Men Race B

1930 hrs: 100m Women Race A

1935 hrs: Javelin Throw Men Final

1935 hrs: Triple Jump Men Final

1940 hrs: 100m Women Race B

1950 hrs: 3000m Steeplechase Men Final

2015 hrs: 5000m Women Final

2030 hrs: Discus Throw Women Final

2035 hrs: 1500m Men Final

2045 hrs: 1500m Women Final

2055 hrs: 200m Women Race A

2105 hrs: 200m Women Race B

When to watch Indian Grand Prix 4?

The Indian Grand Prix 4 will begin in Patiala at 6:30 PM and will continue until the last race at 9:05 PM.

Where to watch Indian Grand Prix 4 and Live Streaming?

The live stream of Indian Grand Prix 4 will be on the Athletic Federation of India’s Youtube channel.