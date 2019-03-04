Indian contingent leaves for Special Olympics

A 378-strong Indian contingent, including 289 athletes and 73 coaches, was Monday given a warm send-off, motivating them ahead of the upcoming Special Olympics. A send-off was organised in the city’s The Frank Anthony Public School and presided over by Aruna Abhey Oswal, founder of a trust named after her.

The guests of honour included former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Ambassador of Ecuador, Hector Cueva Jacome. The participants will leave on March 8 for Abu Dhabi where they will represent India in 14 out of 24 Olympic-type sports.

Our Assistant Coach @MohammadKaif wished the Indian contingent all the best ahead of their trip to Abu Dhabi for the @SpecialOlympics 2019 ?? #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/Wc47iYCSme — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) 4 March 2019

The teams have been practicing in their respective states and also at national level camps under the supervision of Victor R Vaz, National Sports Director, and the head of the delegation.

Air Marshal (Retd) Denzil Keelor, founding trustee and CEO Special Olympics Bharat, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see growing support for our athletes going for the World Summer Games.

“The fact that the athletes have pushed themselves to this extent to be able to face a global sporting challenge makes me proud.”

Kaif said, “Special Olympics is a great movement and I feel delighted to be part of the sending off of the Indian contingent.”