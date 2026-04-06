How Indian boxer Preeti stunned Paris Olympics medallist to enter Asian Championship final

On Tuesday, Preeti notched yet another feather to her cap, picking up a unanimous 5-0 decision victory over Im Ae-ji, the first-ever South Korean woman to ever win a boxing medal at the Olympics. (File)

For many of the members of the Indian women’s boxing team, the later rounds of the Asian Boxing Championships were going to be an acid test of sorts – one that they hadn’t faced since the Paris Olympics came to a close.

Preeti Sai Pawar had to go up against Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aeji Im of South Korea. Nikhat Zareen was set to take on China’s Wu Yu, a boxer who had beaten her in the Paris Olympics Round-of-16 on the way a maiden Olympic gold and Lovlina Borgohain, India’s only Olympic medallist in the current squad, was up against Aziza Zokirova, a 70kg World Championship bronze medallist from Uzbekistan, who had recently made the switch to the 75kg category.