Indian basketball star Satnam Singh Bhamara signed to play in NBL Canada

Satnam Singh Bhamara was the first India born player to be drafted by an NBA team. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files) Satnam Singh Bhamara was the first India born player to be drafted by an NBA team. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files)

The St Johns Edge, a basketball club in Canada, Friday announced signing of Indian national basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara for the upcoming season of NBL Canada. Bhamara (22) said it was a proud moment for him to get a chance to play in the National Basketball League (NBL) of Canada.

“I am really excited to be a part of St Johns Edge. It’s a very proud moment, and I am sure this will encourage many others to pick up basketball as a career. I am very thankful to everyone who supported me and helped me become who I am today,” said Bhamara.

Dough Plumb, Head Coach, St John’s Edge, said, “Were excited to add Satnam to our team, he brings a history of NBA and international playing pedigree to our team.

“It’s remarkable to truly understand where he’s come from and where he is today. This is a great signing not only for our organisation but for our league.”

In 2015, Singh became the first India born player to be drafted by an NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks’ affiliate the Texas Legends. He was also the first player to enter the NBA draft without playing in college or overseas since 2005. Bhamara also represented India at the FIBA Asia Championship in 2011, 2013 and 2017.

