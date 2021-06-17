Indian athletes say Uwe Hohn trained foreigners, coach says CWG winner was only trying to help

Hohn said Kathryn, who is his partner and has a ‘degree in human movement’, had done her throwing sessions separately (Reuters File Photo)

Javelin coach Uwe Hohn said 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist from Australia, Kathryn Mitchell was at camps in Kuortane, Potchefstroom and Spala when the Indian team had travelled to these venues for training. Hohn was responding to two Indian throwers, Shivpal Singh and Annu Rani, who alleged on Tuesday that he trained foreign athletes when the team travelled abroad for exposure tours.

The athletes made a joint statement to PTI a day after Hohn, in a broadside at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Athletics Federation of India (AFI), criticised India’s preparation for the Olympics.

Hohn said Kathryn, who is his partner and has a ‘degree in human movement’, had done her throwing sessions separately.

“My partner Kathryn Mitchell joined me at a few training camps in Kuortane (Finland) in 2018, Potchefstroom (South Africa) and Spala (Poland) in 2019. She often did throwing sessions separately. Kathryn also has a degree in human movement and shared her experience with Indian athletes. To bring something up like this means that they have no respect for me and my partner,” Hohn told The Indian Express on Wednesday. The German, the only man to throw over 100 metres, added that he had trained nobody apart from Kathryn.

Shivpal and Annu, in a joint statement, said: “He (Hohn) also trains some other foreign athletes when we are overseas, ignoring us. It was in 2019 when we were training in Poland. He is more interested in training abroad which we do not agree with due to the prevailing situation as we want to save ourselves and avoid risk when travelling.”

National record holder Annu also added that she does not train with Hohn because of his ‘overbearing nature’. “I have not trained with him due to his working style. I decided not to train under him early this year as he has an overbearing nature,” she said.

Hohn, however, said Annu didn’t like to train with him because he had asked her to remodel her technique.

“Annu didn’t like to work with me from the first moment we met because I told her to change her technique,” Hohn said. “She threw badly in 2018 and the AFI asked her to work with me. But she didn’t like it at all. Maybe, I gave her the feeling that she had no idea how to throw the javelin at all. Anyway, she improved her technique during the time we worked together,” Hohn said.

With the Tokyo Olympics just a month away, Hohn had told this paper on Monday that SAI and AFI “did not do enough” to prepare athletes for the mega event.