Indian archers return empty-handed from WC Stage II

India returned empty-handed from the Archery World Cup Stage II here after the country’s recurve and compound mixed pair teams crashed out in the second round, here Friday.

Jagdish Choudhary and Preeti were 1-1 in the opening set but they failed to capitalise and went down to the American pair of Brady Ellison and Erin Mickelberry 2-6 in the recurve section.

Later, the compound mixed duo of Praveen Kumar and Parveena, who got a bye in the first round, lost 151-155 to their lower-ranked opponents from Malaysia, thus ending their campaign without a medal.

The Indians already exited from the individual and team events of both the recurve and compound categories on Thursday.

The Archery Association of India fielded a second string side for the second stage of the World Cup and they were further handicapped by the absence of any coach in compound section due to internal wrangling in the parent body, Archery Association of India (AAI).

Travel issues had prevented India’s top team from attending the season-opener World Cup in Medellin and it was expected that they would be sent for Shanghai.

But AAI stuck to their original plan of sending the reserves for Shanghai.