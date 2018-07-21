India Women’s team bag silver medal at compound archery in Berlin

India women’s team lost to France in the final. (Twitter/India Archery) India women’s team lost to France in the final. (Twitter/India Archery)

India Women’s team comprising of Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha and Muskan Kirar lost to France in the Compound Archery final against France in Berlin, Germany. The Indian team bagged a silver medal at the competition after going down against France 229-228. The trio had earlier stunned top-seed Turkey 231-228 in the semifinal to book a place in the final on Thursday.

The fifth-seed India started their campaign in the tournament with a win against Great Britain in the first round, followed by a win over the US in the second round.

Indian Compound Women #Archery Team (Tisha Deb, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha settled for 🥈 medal France beat India in finals 229-228 #WCBerlin pic.twitter.com/XYcnlCTqct — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) 21 July 2018

Indian Compound Women Trio – Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha & Muskan Kirar won SILVER 🥈Medal Lost against France 229-228 at #WCBerlin. #archery 🏹🎯 pic.twitter.com/VqpkPBoUle — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) 21 July 2018

In other results, the Compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha lost in the semifinal match 155-154 but can win a Bronze medal as they will face Turkey on Saturday, giving India their second medal in the tournament.

India Recurve mixed team could not win a medal as they lost to Chinese Taipei 6-0 in the quarterfinal match on Friday.

