India vs South Korea Live Kabaddi Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Live Streaming: Iran 14-7 Pakistan in semifinals

India before the semis

India coach Srinivas Reddy before the semis: "As a coach, I always tell the team to keep fighting to put as many points on the board as possible in order to dishearten opponents in all future matches. Even in cricket, players don’t relax after putting up a considerable score and keep striving to get more runs. The motive is identical for the Indian Kabaddi Team as well with mental pressure being the key to success. With teams, not being able to find that right convergence between speed and execution, it puts the Indian Team in a good position to win. I am not saying it’s easy, because all the teams participating are qualified competitors, but with India playing each match as a semi-final and placing Kabaddi Masters Dubai as a precursor to the Asian Games, our boys’ chances of success are high. Practice and finesse is another key to success. Yes, we are winning matches but there are still a few things that need polishing that we will be working on. The Team is ready, we know which player should be placed where, and look forward to putting on the pressure in tomorrow’s match."