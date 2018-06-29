India vs South Korea Live Kabaddi Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Live Streaming: Iran 14-7 Pakistan in semifinals

Kabaddi Masters Dubai Live Streaming, India vs South Korea Live Score: India take on South Korea in the semifinals of the Kabaddi Masters but before that, Pakistan and Iran will be a much fancied affair. India come into the semifinals unbeaten with Rishank Devadiga the highest scoring raider for the reigning World Cup champions. Meanwhile, at the other end, Girish Ernak has been the most effective defender with nine points to his name. Korea have been a strong unit and will make things difficult for India in the semifinals. Catch live score and updates from Kabaddi Masters Dubai semifinals between India vs South Korea and Pakistan vs Iran.
Live Blog
Kabaddi Masters Dubai Live, India vs South Korea Live Kabaddi Score:
India vs South Korea Live: India have remained unbeaten at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai starting with a 36-20 win over Pakistan, a 48-19 win over Kenya, 41-17 over Pakistan and most recently, 50-15 against Kenya to book a place in the semifinals of the tournament. The other teams finding a place in the semifinals of the inaugural tournament are Pakistan and Iran who will contest the first semifinal of the night.
Iran side is on fire as they grab another point to strecth the lead with a superb tackle. The raider looked good to take away the point but the way Iran defenders showed awareness was just tremendous
Iran have been dominant force so far as they now have a 10-point lead. Pakistan are struggling to gather any points. The scoreline now reads 11-1 in favour of Iran
Meanwhile, we have Iran against Pakistan. Iran have been in briliant touch in this tournament and they have started with a good lead. It's 4-1 right now against Pakistan
India might have been in top form in this tournament but they need to remeber one thing that it was this Korean team who defeated them in the last World Cup. India are the world champions but they still need to be cautious against South Korea
India coach Srinivas Reddy before the semis: "As a coach, I always tell the team to keep fighting to put as many points on the board as possible in order to dishearten opponents in all future matches. Even in cricket, players don’t relax after putting up a considerable score and keep striving to get more runs. The motive is identical for the Indian Kabaddi Team as well with mental pressure being the key to success. With teams, not being able to find that right convergence between speed and execution, it puts the Indian Team in a good position to win. I am not saying it’s easy, because all the teams participating are qualified competitors, but with India playing each match as a semi-final and placing Kabaddi Masters Dubai as a precursor to the Asian Games, our boys’ chances of success are high. Practice and finesse is another key to success. Yes, we are winning matches but there are still a few things that need polishing that we will be working on. The Team is ready, we know which player should be placed where, and look forward to putting on the pressure in tomorrow’s match."
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. First semifinal tonight features Iran vs Pakistan and that will be followed by India vs South Korea with Kenya and Argentina unable to find a place in the latter stages.