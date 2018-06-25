India vs Pakistan Live Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live Streaming: India face Pakistan at 9 pm

India vs Pakistan Live Score Kabaddi Masters Live Streaming Updates: India are playing Pakistan in their third game of the Kabaddi Masters tournament in Dubai on Monday. India are top of the Group A after wins over Pakistan and Kenya in the first two games. They beat Pakistan 36-20 in the first game and this is the second group game between the two teams. If India win the game, they are through to the semi-finals of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. India vs Pakistan Live Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 here.
Live Blog
India vs Pakistan Live Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live Streaming
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Korea have certainly started the match in a positive manner. They are leading for now but Iran have the ability to come back. They have done it earlier as well
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Pakistan live Kabaddi match. India were in top form against the arch-rivals in their previous meeting and later won their contest against Kenya too. India would book a semi-final berth if they win today's match. But before Ajay Thakur's men take on Pakistan, we have Iran up against Korea.