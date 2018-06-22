India vs Pakistan Live Score Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live Streaming: India 22-9 Pakistan at half-time

India vs Pakistan Live Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live Streaming: If you have missed India vs Pakistan rivalry in sports, Friday will see a big match between the arch-rivals. India play Pakistan in the opening game of the Kabaddi Masters tournament in Dubai. India will start as favourites in this match and the tournament as they are the world champions of the game. India will be captained by Ajay Thakur in the tournament. Srinivas Reddy is the coach of the Indian kabaddi team. Catch India vs Pakistan Live Score of Kabaddi Masters Match from Dubai here.
India vs Pakistan Live Score Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live Streaming: India will start firm favourites when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening game of the inaugural six-nation 'Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018'. The tournament will provide an excellent opportunity for Asian countries India, Pakistan, Iran and Korea to get battle-ready for the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, starting August 18.
India are the defending champions and have won gold in every edition of the tournament since the sport was inducted in the main roster in the 1990 Asiad. "Asian Games will once again have Iran, Pakistan, and Korea among other teams and this tournament will be like a semi-final. It will be a good opportunity for preparation," India coach Srinivas Reddy said.
India are clubbed with Pakistan and newcomers Kenya in group A, while group B features Iran, Republic of Korea and Argentina with top two teams making the semifinals. 'Flying raider' Ajay Thakur will lead India's challenge after returning at the helm at the expense of longstanding captain Anup Kumar.
Under Thakur, India beat Pakistan in successive matches en route to clinch the Asian Championship in Iran a year ago. Besides Thakur, the Indian team also has quality raiders in Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat in their ranks.
India are building and stretching lead with every single raid. They are now 21-8 and Pakistan have a lot to think about at the half time. Ajay Thakur is leading from the front
Rohit gets another one point for India and sends a player out for Pakistan. A good tactic and swift work on the mat by his
India finally get that ALL OUT that was referred earlier and they get four points to make it 14-8. India are looking brilliant at the moment and we are into last 4 minutes
We have the first ALL OUT of the match...And India get four more points to make it 13-5. Pakistan took the review and it was successful and the score came to 9-7. Meanwhile, we have Monu Goyat on the bench
A do or die raid for Rahul Chaudhari and he makes most of it and takes another one point for India. Meanwhile, some more brilliant defensive technique from India as they stretch lead to 9-5
Another nil raid from Pakistan. India are maintaining their lead despite Pardeep Narwal has given away a point. But still they are playing some brilliant kabaddi here
Some good, smart work from ajay Thakur as he just touches the face of Pakistan defender and equalises for India. They needed a point and the most consistent player gets it for India
What a brilliant defence this is from India. That was a do or die raid from Pakistan and India were on top of their game. A terrific strategy from Thakur's men
Rahul Chaudhari has got one point. But WAIT! Pakistan have reviewed this one. India were given one bonus point but the Pakistan team has asked to review it. Pakistan have a successful review
Pakistan have equalised with that point and are 1-1. Pardeep Narwal now comes back without any point and the score is still 1-1
Pakistan begin the raid and they are back without any action. But Ajay Thakur won't take much time in getting off the mark and he gets one point for India
We have Abhishek Bacchan at the toss who is also the co-owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers. India have won the toss and Pakistan will raid first
The teams are out on the mat. The World Champion team that has come out is filled with champions. You take the name and they are match winners
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore unveiled the trophy. "Very soon, we will see Kabaddi going to Olympics and India winning the gold medal," Rathore says.
We are moments away from the start of the tournament. It's a big clash as India take on Pakistan. Ajay Thakur's side have been brutal in the past tournaments and they would look to continue the successful streak here as well
Meanwhile here's the squad for Pakistan
Nasir Ali, Waqar Ali, Mudassar Ali, Qaisir Abbas, Kashif Razzaq, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian, Abid Hussain, Akhlaq Hussain, Wasim Sajjad, Muhammad Nisar, Muzammal Hussain
India are clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and Kenya while Group B Iran, has Republic of Korea, and Argentina.
India Squad : Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Sandeep, Mohit Chhillar, Raju Lal Choudhary,Surjeet (Po), Deepak, Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Krishna Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar
We have the arch-rivals India and Pakistan against each other in the opening match. Indian team will bank upon players like Deepak Niwas Hooda and PKL 2018's costliest buy Monu Goyat
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Pakistan match from the Kabaddi Masters tournament in Dubai. India and Pakistan are top teams of the game but the former will start as favourties for the game. Pakistan will be a tough competition for India.