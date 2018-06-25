India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live Online: IND vs PAK Kabaddi Match Time, TV Channel

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Live Streaming Kabaddi Dubai Masters 2018: IND vs PAK Live. India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Live Streaming Kabaddi Dubai Masters 2018: IND vs PAK Live.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live: India vs Pakistan in a Kabaddi match again. Two days after India humbled Pakistan 36-20 in the tournament opener, both teams meet again in the tournament where India would eye another win which will also confirm their place in the semi-final of the tournament. India and Pakistan are slated in Group A that also comprises of Kenya while the other three teams Republic of Korea, Argentina and Iran. These three have been clubbed in Group B. The final will be played on June 30.

When will India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 take place?

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018.

Where will India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 happen?

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will take place at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai.

What time do India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 begin?

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 begins at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018?

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network: SS2, SS2 HD, SS1 Hindi, SS1 Hindi HD, SS1 Tamil.

How do I watch India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Online?

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 live streaming online will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd