India vs Kenya Live Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live Streaming: India look to remain unbeaten

Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Live now

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 26, 2018 7:49:56 pm
India vs Kenya LIVE Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE KABADDI SCORE: India have registered the semi-final berth after they defeated Pakistan to grab the third consecutive win in the tournament on Monday. They are now up against Kenya for the last group stage match. India had a clinical win over Kenya as well in their last meeting and would seek to continue the momentum in this one. From the other group, its Iran who have qualified for semi-final stages.

Live Blog

19:49 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the clash between India and Kenya. India are already through to the semi-final after beating Pakistan in the previous game. But before we start the proceedings of India-Kenya match, we have Iran up against Argentina

