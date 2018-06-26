India vs Kenya Live Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live Streaming: India look to remain unbeaten

India vs Kenya LIVE Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Kabaddi Score: India take on Kenya in the last group stage match. India vs Kenya LIVE Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Kabaddi Score: India take on Kenya in the last group stage match.

India vs Kenya LIVE Score Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE KABADDI SCORE: India have registered the semi-final berth after they defeated Pakistan to grab the third consecutive win in the tournament on Monday. They are now up against Kenya for the last group stage match. India had a clinical win over Kenya as well in their last meeting and would seek to continue the momentum in this one. From the other group, its Iran who have qualified for semi-final stages.