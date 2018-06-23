India vs Kenya Kabaddi Masters 2018 Highlights: India beat Kenya 48-19

India vs Kenya Kabaddi Kabaddi Masters 2018: India continued their brilliant run in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 as they defeated Kenya 48-19 to stay on top of the points table. Kishank grabbed 15 points in the match while Monu Goyat got 9 Raid points. Kenya will now face Pakistan on Sunday. In the first match, Iran defeated Argentina to continue winning streak.
India vs Kenya Kabaddi Live Score Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live Streaming: India vs Kenya Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018
India began their campaign on a rousing note crushing arch-rivals Pakistan 36-20 in the inaugural Kabaddi Masters Championship. The event is organised by the International Kabaddi Federation in partnership with Star India Pvt Ltd and Dubai Sports Council.
At the packed Al-Wasl Sports Complex, Indian skipper Ajay Thakur's brilliance found India opening up a commendable 22-9 lead at the break and there was no looking back. Thakur scored 15 raid points and was equally strong in tackle which fetched the team 12 more points.
It was a clinical performance by India in the first-half of that opening game. After a rather sedate start for the first 10 minutes, the Indian team switched gears to completely destabilise Pakistan, taking a 13-point lead at the half time.
Giving full credit to Thakur for his incisive raids, India coach Srinivas Reddy said: "He broke both their corners and dismantled their defence early on." Pakistan were no match to India once they built the momentum and their coach rued it on their late arrival after the team faced some Visa hurdles.
Iran went past that 50-mark in the points tally...Let's see if India can achieve the feat. They are three points away with over one minute left in the match
India are dominating Kenya with authority and they stretch the lead more here. Kenya are wondering what to do to get the momentum back
SUPER RAI D for India and they take four points. What a performance this has been. They are on a roll with evry raid and every tackle
We are back from the half-time and India are still in lead and they are continuing to stretch it. It's 28-11 straight after the half-time
India have maintained the lead at half-time and it is a solid one. They are having a lead of 18 points as the scoreline are 27-9
With two minutes left in the first half, India are concentrating to continue the lead and stretch it as much as they can. Mohit Chillar has come out on the mat
Sandeep Narwal raids but doesn't add any points here. India are continuing with the lead and maintaining that quite nicely
The first ALL OUT for India and they take away three points. Kenya had the first SUPER TACKLE and India have this. The lead is 9 points for Thakur and Co.
Kenya finally have a point as the raider makes contact. But India have started in a firm manner and they are not letting Kenya take away points
Ajay Thakur gets a point on very first raid. India open the account pretty easily. They won't let go any chance vacant of snatching a point or two
Kenya have won the toss and India are raiding first. Ajay Thakur will start the quest for the men in Blue. He led from the front in the previous game
We have the costliest but from Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auctions, Monu Goyat back in the playing side. He was on the bench in the last game but he's back now
The teams are out on the mat. India have been in brilliant form and they showed it in the last match against Pakistan. Let's see how they fair in this one
Iran have grabbed yet another scintillating win against Argentina. This is a massive margin and Argentina have a lot to re-think and rejig about their strategies in the tournament. We now have India taking on Kenya after the break
Argentina have got some consolation points before the end of the game but Iran have been spectacular in their approach. They are not letting go off any chances of getting a point
Argentina have no idea...They are searching for points and need to do something. It's 37-point lead that Iran have and they would look to stretch it in these remaining 15 minutes
Iran have been ruthless in their gameplay. They are leading 37-7 and are looking to extend the lead. This has been a brilliant display by them at the half-time
Argentina got some points in the start but Argentina are back in the game and they have the lead now. The score now reads 9-5 and they have been dominant here as well
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Today we have India against Kenya. India thrashed their archi-rivals Pakistan 36-20 yesterday and they would look to continue the dominance against African side too. But before we get started with the India-Kenya action, we have Iran and Argentina up against each other. Iran too dominated their opponents Korea yesterday to win the match 35-20.