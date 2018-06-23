India vs Kenya Kabaddi Masters 2018 Highlights: India beat Kenya 48-19

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Day 2

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Today we have India against Kenya. India thrashed their archi-rivals Pakistan 36-20 yesterday and they would look to continue the dominance against African side too. But before we get started with the India-Kenya action, we have Iran and Argentina up against each other. Iran too dominated their opponents Korea yesterday to win the match 35-20.