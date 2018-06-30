Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
Sanju
  • India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Final Live Streaming: What time is India vs Iran final? Which channel will broadcast India vs Iran kabaddi final?
Live now

India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Final Live Streaming: What time is India vs Iran final? Which channel will broadcast India vs Iran kabaddi final?

India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Final Live Streaming: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from India vs Iran in Kabaddi Masters Dubai final.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 5:57:59 pm
India vs Iran Live India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score: India take on Iran in Kabaddi Masters Dubai final.

India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Final Live Streaming: India take on Iran in the final of the inaugural Kabaddi Masters Dubai tournament. India overcame a slow start to get past South Korea in the semifinals and remain unbeaten in the tournament having posted convincing wins through the course of the week. Captain Ajay Thakur led from the front and Girish Ernak was unpenetrable at the back as they sealed their place in the final. In the other semifinal, Iran swept aside Pakistan with a 40-21 margin and will look to make things difficult for India in the final. It could well be a trailer to their potential matchup at the Asian Games. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Iran in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai final.

When is the India vs Iran final at Kabaddi Masters Dubai?

The India vs Iran final at Kabaddi Masters Dubai will be played at 8 PM IST on June 30, 2018. The coverage begins at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Iran final to be played at Kabaddi Masters Dubai?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai is an inaugural tournament and being played at Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai. India vs Iran final will also be held at the same venue.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Iran final in Kabaddi Masters Dubai?

The final of Kabaddi Masters Dubai will be broadcast on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Tamil, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where can India vs Iran final in Kabaddi Masters Dubai be live streamed?

Final of the Kabaddi Masters 2018 will be live streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Live Blog

India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Final Live Score and Updates:

17:38 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
India vs Iran Final

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the summit clash between India and Iran of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. The two teams have been unbeaten in the tournament and this would be a promising encounter. Rishank and Ajay Thakur scripted India's win against South Korea in the semi-final but it would be interesting to see who gets his name on the team sheet today.

India vs Iran Live India vs Iran Kabaddi Live: India beat Korea in the semifinals.

India vs Iran Kabaddi Final Live: India have been unbeaten at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai and that streak of flawless performances in UAE continued with a 36-20 win against South Korea in the semifinals on Friday. India had a sluggish start but that was soon arrested by skipper Ajay Thakur and Girish Ernak at the back to reduce the flow of points for Korea. After 10 minutes of poor play, India grew into the game and put up their first all out in the 15th minute to lead 13-8, from then on, it was no looking back for India who made things difficult for Korea.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd