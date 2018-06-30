India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Final Live Streaming: What time is India vs Iran final? Which channel will broadcast India vs Iran kabaddi final?

India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score: India take on Iran in Kabaddi Masters Dubai final. India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score: India take on Iran in Kabaddi Masters Dubai final.

India vs Iran Kabaddi Live Score, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Final Live Streaming: India take on Iran in the final of the inaugural Kabaddi Masters Dubai tournament. India overcame a slow start to get past South Korea in the semifinals and remain unbeaten in the tournament having posted convincing wins through the course of the week. Captain Ajay Thakur led from the front and Girish Ernak was unpenetrable at the back as they sealed their place in the final. In the other semifinal, Iran swept aside Pakistan with a 40-21 margin and will look to make things difficult for India in the final. It could well be a trailer to their potential matchup at the Asian Games. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Iran in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai final.

When is the India vs Iran final at Kabaddi Masters Dubai?

The India vs Iran final at Kabaddi Masters Dubai will be played at 8 PM IST on June 30, 2018. The coverage begins at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Iran final to be played at Kabaddi Masters Dubai?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai is an inaugural tournament and being played at Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai. India vs Iran final will also be held at the same venue.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Iran final in Kabaddi Masters Dubai?

The final of Kabaddi Masters Dubai will be broadcast on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Tamil, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where can India vs Iran final in Kabaddi Masters Dubai be live streamed?

Final of the Kabaddi Masters 2018 will be live streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV.