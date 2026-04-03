India top the list of suspended track and field athletes due to doping, surpasses Kenya

India have the most number of athletes in the latest Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) list of ineligible athletes due to doping violations, with 148 suspended track and field athletes surpassing the African nation Kenya.

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The latest updated list is for the period up to April 1 this year. Russia took the third spot with 66 suspended athletes.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is an independent anti-doping watchdog established by World Athletics. It has jurisdiction over international-level athletes and their support persons.

The list features some prominent Indian names, such as 100m national record holder Dutee Chandigarh, middle distance runner Parvej Khan, and sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar. While Dutee is serving her four-year suspension from 2022, Parvej is banned till July 2030 serving a six year suspension. Dhanalakshmi has an eight-year suspension after she was caught for the second time last year during the Inter-State National Championships.