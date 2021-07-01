India in Tokyo Olympics: List of athletes who have qualified

Updated: July 1, 2021 10:10:30 pm
A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far, which begin on June 23. The men’s and women’s hockey teams form the biggest fraction of the contingent, followed by shooting and athletics.
Shooting
Shooting is set to be one of India’s best bets for a medal at the Tokyo Games. If India’s London Olympics performance of six medals is to be matched or bettered, shooters need to account for multiple medals.
10m Women’s Air Rifle – Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela
10m Men’s Air Rifle – Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar
10m Women’s Air Pistol – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal
10m Men’s Air Pistol – Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma
25m Women’s Pistol – Rahi Sarnobat, Elavenil Valarivan
50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position – Tejaswini Sawant
50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position – Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar
Men’s Skeet – Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Wrestling
Wrestling is another strong suit for India at the Tokyo Games. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are the biggest medal hopes from the contingent.
Women’s Freestyle – Seema Bisla (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg)
Men’s Freestyle – Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg)
—————
Hockey
This will be the 20th Olympic Games to feature the Indian men’s hockey team, who sit fourth in the world rankings as of now.
Men’s National Team
Women’s National Team
Badminton
Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth failing to qualify for the Olympics was one of the biggest upsets from an Indian perspective this year. With wrestler Sakshi Malik also having failed to qualify, PV Sindhu is the only Olympic medallist in the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Games.
Women’s singles – PV Sindhu
Men’s singles – B Sai Praneeth
Men’s doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Archery
While Indians have been among the best performing athletes in archery in various world events in the recent past, the Olympics have not seen too many notable performances. The biggest hope lie on the duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, who will compete in the individual events as well as the mixed team event.
Men’s Recurve – Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav
Women’s Recurve – Deepika Kumari
Boxing
India will also have its biggest ever boxing contingent in Tokyo, with the iconic Mary Kom leading the charge.
MC Mary Kom (Women’s, 51 kg), Simranjit Kaur (Women’s, 60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s, 69kg), Pooja Rani (Women’s, 75kg)
Amit Panghal (Men’s, 52kg), Manish Kaushik (Men’s, 63kg), Vikas Krishan (Men’s, 69kg), Ashish Kumar (Men’s, 75kg), Satish Kumar (Men’s, 91kg)
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu, who has been on a redemption run since her non-finish in Rio, will be the only Indian weightlifter at Tokyo 2020, but she is a medal contender, having breached the 300 kg barrier recently.
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra is expected to be India’s biggest medal hope for the elusive athletics Olympic medal.
Men’s 3000m steeplechase – Avinash Sable
Men’s long jump – Murali Sreeshankar
Men’s 400m Hurdles – MP Jabir
Men’s javelin throw – Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
Men’s shot put – Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Women’s discus throw – Kamalpreet Kaur, Seema Punia
Women’s Javelin throw – Annu Rani
Women’s 100m, 200m – Dutee Chand
Men’s 20km race walking – KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla
Women’s 20km race walking – Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami
4×400 Mixed Relay, 4×400 Men’s Relay teams
————-
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years.
Fencing
Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.
Golf
Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane
Aditi Ashok
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak is the second Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics, following Dipa Karmakar’s success from Rio.
Judo
Sushila Devi Likmabam
Rowing
Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh
Sailing
Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial
Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er
Swimming
India will have two swimmers to have automatically qualified for the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo. Both Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have achieved the ‘A’ qualification time.
Men’s 200m butterfly – Sajan Prakash
Men’s 100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj
Women’s 100m backstroke – Maana Patel
Table Tennis
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra
Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will also compete in the mixed doubles.
Tennis
Women’s doubles – Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-