India in Tokyo Olympics: List of athletes who have qualified

Rio de Janeiro: Indian contingent marches during the opening ceremony of Rio Olympic 2016 at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Friday. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav(PTI8_6_2016_000048B)

A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far, which begin on June 23. The men’s and women’s hockey teams form the biggest fraction of the contingent, followed by shooting and athletics.

Shooting

Shooting is set to be one of India’s best bets for a medal at the Tokyo Games. If India’s London Olympics performance of six medals is to be matched or bettered, shooters need to account for multiple medals.

10m Women’s Air Rifle – Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela

10m Men’s Air Rifle – Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar

10m Women’s Air Pistol – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

10m Men’s Air Pistol – Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma

25m Women’s Pistol – Rahi Sarnobat, Elavenil Valarivan

50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position – Tejaswini Sawant

50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position – Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

Men’s Skeet – Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Wrestling

Wrestling is another strong suit for India at the Tokyo Games. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are the biggest medal hopes from the contingent.

Women’s Freestyle – Seema Bisla (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg)

Men’s Freestyle – Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg)

—————

Hockey

This will be the 20th Olympic Games to feature the Indian men’s hockey team, who sit fourth in the world rankings as of now.

Men’s National Team

Women’s National Team

Badminton

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth failing to qualify for the Olympics was one of the biggest upsets from an Indian perspective this year. With wrestler Sakshi Malik also having failed to qualify, PV Sindhu is the only Olympic medallist in the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Games.

Women’s singles – PV Sindhu

Men’s singles – B Sai Praneeth

Men’s doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

PV Sindhu, who won a silver medal at Rio 2016, will be the only one in the Indian contingent to have previously medalled at the Games. (Reuters/FILE) PV Sindhu, who won a silver medal at Rio 2016, will be the only one in the Indian contingent to have previously medalled at the Games. (Reuters/FILE)

Archery

While Indians have been among the best performing athletes in archery in various world events in the recent past, the Olympics have not seen too many notable performances. The biggest hope lie on the duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, who will compete in the individual events as well as the mixed team event.

Men’s Recurve – Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav

Women’s Recurve – Deepika Kumari

Boxing

India will also have its biggest ever boxing contingent in Tokyo, with the iconic Mary Kom leading the charge.

MC Mary Kom (Women’s, 51 kg), Simranjit Kaur (Women’s, 60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s, 69kg), Pooja Rani (Women’s, 75kg)

Amit Panghal (Men’s, 52kg), Manish Kaushik (Men’s, 63kg), Vikas Krishan (Men’s, 69kg), Ashish Kumar (Men’s, 75kg), Satish Kumar (Men’s, 91kg)

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu, who has been on a redemption run since her non-finish in Rio, will be the only Indian weightlifter at Tokyo 2020, but she is a medal contender, having breached the 300 kg barrier recently.

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra is expected to be India’s biggest medal hope for the elusive athletics Olympic medal.

Men’s 3000m steeplechase – Avinash Sable

Men’s long jump – Murali Sreeshankar

Men’s 400m Hurdles – MP Jabir

Men’s javelin throw – Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

Men’s shot put – Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Women’s discus throw – Kamalpreet Kaur, Seema Punia

Women’s Javelin throw – Annu Rani

Women’s 100m, 200m – Dutee Chand

Men’s 20km race walking – KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla

Women’s 20km race walking – Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami

4×400 Mixed Relay, 4×400 Men’s Relay teams

Can Neeraj Chopra end India’s wait for the elusive athletics medal? Can Neeraj Chopra end India’s wait for the elusive athletics medal?

————-

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years.

Fencing

Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak is the second Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics, following Dipa Karmakar’s success from Rio.

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam

Rowing

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial

Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er

Swimming

India will have two swimmers to have automatically qualified for the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo. Both Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have achieved the ‘A’ qualification time.

Men’s 200m butterfly – Sajan Prakash

Men’s 100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj

Women’s 100m backstroke – Maana Patel

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will also compete in the mixed doubles.

Tennis

Women’s doubles – Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina