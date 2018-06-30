India to meet old-rivals Iran in final of Kabaddi masters

India has done away with the elder guard that had the likes of veteran raiders Anup Kumar and Jasvir Singh. (Source: Release) India has done away with the elder guard that had the likes of veteran raiders Anup Kumar and Jasvir Singh. (Source: Release)

An inch from the midline, Amirhossein Maleki stopped to celebrate. Rather, showboat. The Iran captain made the most of the chaos in the Pakistan defence, got a touch and was at the middle of the court unopposed. Maleki, a strapping six-footer paused, flexed both his biceps, then walked back to his own half.

The brief moment of bravado was meant more for the Indian team, whom they will face off against in the final of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai on Sunday. For the third time in four years, India and Iran will meet in the final of a high-profile international competition.

Iran was the first to get to the final, rolling over a steadily deflating Pakistan team by a 19-point margin in a 40-21 win. On paper it was an easy victory, but it meant a great deal for Iran who were upset by Pakistan in the Asian Championship semi-final in November.

Later, India skipper Ajay Thakur led his team to a one-sided 36-20 win against South Korea to set up a repeat of the 2016 World Cup final in Ahmedabad that the hosts came from behind to win.

At the Al Wasl Indoor Stadium, both teams have unveiled fresh talent. India has done away with the elder guard that had the likes of veteran raiders Anup Kumar and Jasvir Singh. The newcomers are among kabaddi’s first ever crorepatis (from the recent Pro Kabaddi League auction) Rishank Devadiga and record price acquisition Rs 1.51 crore Monu Goyat.

Iran’s transition though is based more on necessity. Their below-par performance at the Asian Championships exposed the lack of depth in the squad. The new coach Gholamreza Mazandarani has sought to change that, bringing in younger players in the squad and giving them for some much-needed experience on the big stage at this tournament.

And with the new generation of players coming in, Iran has turned up the style.

The writer is in Dubai on invite of Star Sports

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd