India Taekwondo announces first ever online tournament

Divided into colour belt division and black belt division, the competition will be based on individual capabilities. (Reuters)

India Taekwondo on Wednesday announced that it will host country’s first ever online national Taekwondo Poomsae Championship from September 28 to October 4.

Poomsae is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions, vital to perfect techniques.

Divided into colour belt division and black belt division, the competition will be based on individual capabilities. The colour belt division consists of three categories and the black belt division (medal events) will have eight categories.

Each athlete will submit a video performing their Poomsae before the deadline.

The tournament is supported by the World Taekwondo.

“I am heartened to see that India Taekwondo has taken the first initiative to kick start a new era for Taekwondo in India,” said Dr. Choue, President, World Taekwondo, in a media release.

Athletes will follow safety guidelines and they will in no way come in contact with any of the other participants or organisers.

“The tournament will prove to be a boost for athletes that have been waiting for the longest time to compete,” said Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo.

