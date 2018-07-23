Indian table tennis squad left stranded by Air India before alternative flight booked

Manika Batra alerted authorities on Twitter of their problem. (Source: PTI File) Manika Batra alerted authorities on Twitter of their problem. (Source: PTI File)

India’s table tennis star Manika Batra and six other top paddlers were on Sunday left stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after being denied boarding on a Melbourne flight by national carrier Air India en route an international event. Later, after complaining about their ordeal and treatment, Sports India DG Neelam Kapur ensured they were booked on a later flight. However, the reason for not taking the Air India flight remains unclear.

The Indian contingent, comprising 17 players and officials, is scheduled to participate at the ITTF World Tour Australian Open starting on Monday in Melbourne. But to their disbelief, only 10 members of the team were allowed boarding after Air India told them that the flight was overbooked. Besides Manika, veteran Mouma Das was also one among the seven players, who were denied boarding.

Commonwelath Games gold medallist Manika took to social media to share her ordeal and asked Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Prime Minister’s Office to look into the matter.

“Our contingent of total 17 players & officials of Indian table tennis team including CWG medalist myself, Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das, Madhurika, Harmeet, Suthirta, Sathyan were supposed to fly today to Melbourne by AI 0308 to participate in ITTF World Tour Australian Open from tom,” Manika tweeted.

“On reaching Air India counter we were told dat flight is overbooked & only 10 members of TT team can fly which left us in a shock. 7 of us are still unable to fly.All the tickets were booked by Balmer Lawrie,” she added.

Alarmed by the situation, Kapur swung into action immediately and sorted out the matter. “The TT team have been booked on an alternate flight leaving later tonight,” Kapur confirmed later. However, replying to another user, she clarified that the table tennis team reached late for their flight.

The TT team have been booked on an alternate flight leaving later tonight. @manikabatra_TT https://t.co/PwN0r6RDuY — Neelam Kapur (@NeelamKapur) 22 July 2018

The team reached late. They were supposed to reach three hours before the flight but reached at 10.30 for the flight at 12.40. https://t.co/q3ByMlzrTO — Neelam Kapur (@NeelamKapur) 22 July 2018

I would like to thank @NeelamKapur mam for the prompt action and getting our tickets booked for tonight. Finally got my boarding pass and flying soon. Thanks @Media_SAI @Ra_THORe sir @PMOIndia sir pic.twitter.com/ciZPt07fAB — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) 22 July 2018

Air India spokesperson was unavailable for a comment when contacted.

(With PTI inputs)

