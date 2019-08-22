India sends largest ever contingent to World Transplant Games

With two silver medals and one gold medal, India are now at 25th spot on the medals tally at the ongoing edition of the World Transplant Games. The country’s first gold at the event went to Arjun Srivatsa, who won a gold in golf on Wednesday.

#INDIA2019WorldTransplantGames GOLD for 🇮🇳 @Arjun Srivatsa in Golf!

Super proud and happy for Arjun! Time to celebrate India! Our first Gold at #WTG2019 Official World Transplant Games! Medal ceremony tomorrow (21 August). Jai Hind — Reena Raju (@ReenaLightALife) August 20, 2019

Srivatsa, a neurosurgeon by profession, needed a transplant in 2014 after a kidney disorder.

Advertising

The other medals India have won so far at the Games – both silver – have gone to Balveer Singh (badminton singles) and Digvijay Singh Gujral (squash).

India has sent a 14-member contingent to the ongoing edition of the World Transplant Games, which is by far the largest contingent ever from the country.

The World Transplant Games, a competition recognized by the International Olympic Committee, brings together organ and transplant recipients and donors around the world every two years, but it is only now that India are waking up to the event.

In the 2017 edition, there had been three participants from India. This year, the 22nd edition of the Games, there are 14. In 2015, there had been one.

These Games offer athletes a unique opportunity. As told to The Bridge by Vishnu Nair, one of the 14 representatives from India, “Not only will I get a chance to represent India at the international stage and participate with fellow transplantees from all over the world, but also highlight the importance of fitness after transplant. It will also give a chance to promote awareness about organ transplantation.”

This edition of the Games will end on August 23.