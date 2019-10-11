India rents real estate to project ‘soft power’ in Tokyo

Food stalls. Beverages. Cultural shows. And a Make-in-India pitch.

To demonstrate – in sports minister Kiren Rijiju’s words – the country’s ‘soft power’, India will be setting up a hospitality zone on the sidelines of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.0

An ‘India House’ will be constructed on a 2,227 square metre rented area close to the Athletes’ Village in Tokyo’s Ariake district.

A similar concept was floated ahead of the Rio Olympics as well. However, since the idea was mooted just a couple of months before the Games were scheduled to begin, it could not be implemented. This time round, however, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and JSW Group – who are executing the project – said the construction would start in January.

JSW Sports director Parth Jindal said the India House will have two sections – one that will be exclusively for athletes, their families and support staff, and another for travelling fans. Entry for the second section, he said, would be ticketed but the fees will be subsidised for Indian citizens.

The venture, a first for India at the Olympics, will run for the entire duration of the Games, which will take place from July 24 to August 9. The facility will be used to ‘showcase Indian art, culture, cuisine, tourism and the Make-in-India initiative’. The venue will host watch parties, medal celebrations and meet-and-greet opportunities with Indian athletes.

“There will be an Indian restaurant, and a section where Indian brands can sell their products. The entire concept of ‘Make in India’ will be showcased. In the evenings and mornings, we will have special Indian events. For instance, there would be a Bollywood night, yoga classes and various such things,” Jindal said. “We want to showcase the might of corporate India and the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.”

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, who was involved in the process of identifying the proposed site for India House, said the initiative is special as it would mark the centenary of India’s participation at the Olympic Games. “We thought it could be a great initiative to mark 100 years of India’s first participation in the Olympic Games,” he said.

Before meeting, Rijiju warns NSFs

On the eve of the government’s meeting with IOA on the issue of the sports code, sports minister Kiren Rijiju demanded high standards of governance in national sports federations (NSFs). Rijiju said ‘mediocrity in management will not be accepted.’

“The IOA and the NSFs will have to have high standards of governance. I am happy with the functioning of the IOA. I want the IOA and NSFs to follow high standards of governance,” he said. “Ego of those in sports management does not serve any purpose. If the career of an athlete is ruined because of the ego of people in the management, the government will not tolerate it. Our approach is athlete-centric and sports-centric.”

The ministry will be meeting IOA and NSFs in Delhi on Friday to discuss the proposed amendments to the sports code drafted in 2017. Among the points of contention are political patronage in federations, inclusion of IOA in the ambit of the code, and the appointment of a CEO and ombudsman. The IOA is likely to oppose all the proposed amendments. Rijiju linked good governance to performance on the field, and said if the country does not end in the top 10 of the medals tally by the 2028 Games, his tenure as minister will be ‘purposeless.’

“There is no reason why we cannot do well in the Olympics. 2020 Olympics is too near but by 2024 or in 2028, India should be in top 10 in the medals tally. It is our target. If India cannot do this, I will feel my becoming sports minister is of no use,” he said.