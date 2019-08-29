Indian sporting stars pay tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, it is observed as National Sports Day across the country. The hockey legend led India to three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, and scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career. On National Sports Day, the President of India honours eminent athletes from various sports with the prestigious Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards, and Dhyan Chand Award.

Advertising

Several athletes and dignitaries took to Twitter to remember the legend in whose honour the day is observed. Here are some reactions:

On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Major Dhyanchand, the greatest hockey player India has ever produced ??

And on this “National Sports Day” my greetings to all sportspersons and the sports enthusiasts across India????! pic.twitter.com/faHPUBzCHF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2019

My tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. A hockey wizard who won 3 Olympic gold medals ??

I also greet the nation on “National Sports Day” and urge you all to take up at least one sport, after all, jab khelega India tabhi toh fit rahega India ????!! pic.twitter.com/faLxQf49AV — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 29, 2019

I pay my tributes to the wizard of Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Sports Day. On this important ocassion, I call upon people, especially the youth and children to make sports a part of their daily routine. #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/fyCBuF9FoK — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2019

Today is National Sports Day, the birth anniversary of the Wizard of Hockey, Dhyan Chand. #Bangla is synonymous with sports. Schools, colleges, clubs, organisations are given financial assistance by our Government for the development of sports infrastructure — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2019

On this special occasion, let us remember one of India’s greatest athletes ever Major Dhyan Chand ji. Wishing you all a Happy National Sports Day! #NationalSportsDay #NationalGame #Legend pic.twitter.com/VmxrrZHc5o — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 29, 2019

I bow to Major Dhyan Chand, the Hockey wizard whose birthday is celebrated as the National Sports Day. He is one of the greatest hockey player world has ever seen. Major Dhyan Chand’s undying spirit and unparalleled talent gave Indian Hockey a new identity. pic.twitter.com/LAo6dSc49s — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide campaign named ‘Fit India Movement’, and said the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

Launching the movement on National Sports Day, PM Modi paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. “It was on this day that India got a sports star like Major Dhyan Chand who left the world spell-bound,” he said.