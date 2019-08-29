Indian sporting stars pay tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Toggle Menu
The hockey legend led India to three gold medals in the years – 1928, 1932 and 1936, and scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career.

A view of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. (Express Archive) 

To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, it is observed as National Sports Day across the country. The hockey legend led India to three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, and scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career. On National Sports Day, the President of India honours eminent athletes from various sports with the prestigious Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards, and Dhyan Chand Award.

Several athletes and dignitaries took to Twitter to remember the legend in whose honour the day is observed. Here are some reactions:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide campaign named ‘Fit India Movement’, and said the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

Launching the movement on National Sports Day, PM Modi paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. “It was on this day that India got a sports star like Major Dhyan Chand who left the world spell-bound,” he said.

