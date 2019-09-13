India pull off upset win over Kazakhstan in Asian Volleyball Championship

India pulled off a major upset in the senior Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship on Friday, beating Kazakhstan 31-29, 25-14, 28-30, 18-25, 15-9 in a five-set thriller in Tehran. India are ranked 131 in the world. Kazakhstan are ranked 39.

This was India’s opening fixture of the tournament. India will play China (world number 20) on Saturday. The other team in their group, Oman, is relatively lower ranked. The aim for India would be to finish among the top two teams in their group.

The Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship doubles up as an Olympic qualifying event, with the top two teams from each group moving to the 2020 Men’s Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, to be held in China in January next year.