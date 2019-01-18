India para-powerlifter Vikramsingh Adhikari fails dope test, banned for four years by world body

Indian para-powerflifter Vikramsingh Adhikari has been handed a four-year ban by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for a second anti-doping violation.

Advertising

The 39-year-old Adhikari, who took part in the 2000 Sydney Paralympics, returned positive for Clomiphene in a urine sample provided on February 28, 2017 following his participation at the 8th Fazza 2017 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Paralympic Committee of India Vice-President Gursharan Singh said that the latest result was that of the ‘B’ sample test.

“I can confirm that Vikramsingh Adhikari has tested positive for a banned substance. It is the ‘B’ sample result. We have received the communication from the IPC and he has been banned for four years,” Gursharan told PTI.

Clomiphene, which can be used to accelerate testosterone secretion, is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2017 Prohibited List under the category S4. Hormone and Metabolic Modulators is prohibited both in and out-of-competition, the IPC said.

Adhikari’s suspension has been backdated to the date of notification and he will not be able to return to competition until April 26, 2021.

“As a result of his latest violation, Adhikari will be ineligible for competition for four years from 26 April 2017, the date of notification, until 25 April 2021,” the IPC said in a statement.

All of Adhikari’s results obtained from February 28, 2017, the date of the test, and onwards will be disqualified including forfeiture of any medals, points, records and prizes, the world body added.

Advertising

Adhikari finished 14th in the 56 kg competition at the Sydney Paralympic Games. His best result at the World Championships came when he claimed ninth place in the same weight category in 2002.