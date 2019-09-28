India mixed relay team qualify for final at Athletics Worlds, qualify for Olympics

India’s 4*400 mixed relay team – comprising Muhammad Anas, VK Vismaya, Nirmal Noah Tom and Jisna Mathew – finished third in their heat to qualify for the final at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Saturday.

The Indian team recorded a timing of 3:16.14 to finish third in their heat and among the top eight teams.

The top eight teams in the relays were to book a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This is the best timing registered by the Indian team for the season.

The first lap was run by Anas. The second leg – which would have made Indian hearts soar – was run by Vismaya. Stunningly, Vismaya raced ahead of all others in the field and India were in the front for the most of the second lap.

There was a hiccup in the baton handover between Nirmal Noah Tom and Jisna Mathew, but Tom managed to edge into the third spot right at the end.

National record holder Muhammed Anas – who ran the first lap – had not been fielded in the individual 400m though he had breached the World Championships qualification mark, in order to boost the relay team’s chances of making the finals.

Injuries to key runners, including Arokia Rajiv, Saritaben Gayakwad and Hima Das — all the members of medal winnings relay squads at the Asian Games — had been a setback for India before this event.