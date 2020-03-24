‘Stay home for 21 days, play your part’: Sportstars appeal to fans in bid to curb coronavirus

Children look out from a balcony of their house during a complete lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in New Delhi. (AP Photo) Children look out from a balcony of their house during a complete lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight. In his second address to the nation, PM Modi stressed that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

Modi also made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the ‘lakshman rekha’ of their homes in the next three weeks. Any negligence in these 21 days will “push the country and your families by 21 years”, he said underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses.

The experience of countries, which have been able to contain the virus to some extent and experts’ views have made it clear that social distancing caused by a lockdown is the only way to break the cycle of the infection, he said.

This is the only ray of light, he asserted.

Following his address to the nation, sportstars took to social media and appealed to fans and fellow countrymen to strictly observe the 21-day lockdown.

Here are some of those reactions-

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. 🙏🏼 #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020

These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2020

As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic 🙏🏻 #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 24, 2020

Please Understand the gravity of the situation. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe and stay healthy. As advised by our Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji Let us follow a complete lockdown. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 24, 2020

Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let’s break the chain. Please don’t panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it#IndiaFightsCorona — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 24, 2020

अगले 21 दिन हम सब के लिए बहुत ज़रूरी है हम सब मिलकर @narendramodi के आदेशों का पालन करें और घर के अंदर रहें इसी प्रकार हम इस करोना वायरस से अपना और सब का बचाव कर सकते हैं — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 24, 2020

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को सुन रही थी उन्होंने बताया कि अगले 21 दिन तक आज रात 12:00 बजे से सभी देशवासी अपने-अपने घरों से ना निकले। मेरा सभी देशवासियों से हाथ जोड़कर निवेदन है आप देश को सुरक्षित देखना चाहते हैं तो अगले 21 दिन घर रहे तभी आप कोरोनावायरस से बच सकते हैं। — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) March 24, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

