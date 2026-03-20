Getting to host 2028 World Indoor Athletics part of India’s ambition to host 2036 Olympics

Five months ago, in a boost to its aspirations of staging the 2036 Olympics, India were named hosts for the centenary Commonwealth Games to be held in Ahmedabad. Thursday marked another win for India when World Athletics president Sebastian Coe named Bhubaneswar as the host city for the 2028 edition of the World Indoor Championships.
While India’s Summer Games’ bid will go up against Qatar, the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, hosting the CWG in Ahmedabad and the World Indoors in Bhubaneswar will be an opportunity to enhance credentials as hosts of big-ticket events.
The bid to host the indoor championships was submitted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and got the go-ahead from the World Athletics Council during a media briefing ahead of the 2026 championships in Poland, which begins in Torun, Poland, on Friday. Members of the World Athletics Council inspected Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Indoor Stadium, the country’s only indoor competition facility which was completed in March 2024.
The AFI has also bid for the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships as well as next year’s Asian Relay Championships. Chandigarh is the proposed venue for the relay championships. A delegation of the Asian Athletics Association visited Bhubaneshwar to review the Kalinga Indoor Stadium in the first week of March.
“All major championships that come to India prior to the Olympics help India to get ready to host the Olympics and help Indian athletes get more exposure by competing against some of the best in the world. India is capable of hosting the Olympics, but these events will show that we are ready,” Anju Bobby George, the senior vice-president of the AFI, told this paper.
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X: “The world is coming to India! Delighted to learn that Bhubaneswar, Odisha will host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships.”
Bhubaneswar has hosted major track and field events earlier. The 2017 Asian Athletics Championships was also held at the Kalinga Stadium as was the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level Competition last year.
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“Indian athletes have been making a good impression at the global level,” AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said in a statement.
Bigger picture
Bagging the hosting rights of the World Indoors is part of India’s plan to conduct a slew of international multi-disciplinary events and major continental tournaments across Olympic sports. An Indian delegation which met the top brass of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne in July confirmed that Ahmedabad is the country’s choice to stage ‘a future edition’ of the Olympics.
The Veer Savarkar Sports complex in Naranpura, built at a cost of Rs 820 crore, is proposed as one of the venues for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, along with the under-construction Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which will also house the existing Narendra Modi cricket stadium. Before hosting the Asian Aquatics Championships in September last year, the Savarkar Sports Complex was the venue for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August. In the Gujarat state budget presented last month, Rs 500 crore was allotted to make Ahmedabad an Olympics-ready city.
Qatar announced its bid for the 2036 Olympics in July last year. India will also face competition from Turkey, Indonesia, Hungary and Germany, which wants to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Apart from hosting the FIFA World Cup four years ago, Qatar hosted the Asian Games in 2006. The 2030 edition of the Asiad will also be held in that country.
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In December 2024, Coe – who had thrown his hat in the ring to become IOC president – had said that successful staging of major events can help India ‘demonstrate a track record of sporting delivery at the international level’ which will be helpful for the country in its quest to become the 2036 Summer Games host.
“First of all, I am very grateful to Indian athletics that they are showing the ambition to stage more of our events. I think if any country has Olympic ambitions, I certainly know India does, being able to demonstrate a track record of sporting delivery at the international level can only be helpful,” Coe, a two-time Olympic 1500m champion, had said.
Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida.
Professional Background
Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express.
Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers.
Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features.
Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025)
Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories
Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams."
Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats
Podcast Presence
He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events.
Experience: 24+ years
Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010)
Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010
Social Media
X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie
You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More