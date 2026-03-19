India to host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar

The Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium, the largest indoor athletics stadium in South Asia, will play host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships. (X)

India will be hosting the 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium, Athletics Federation of India confirmed on Thursday.

World Athletics Council awarded the hosting rights of the event to India at its council meeting in Torun, Poland, which is the host for the 2026 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Talking about the development, AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said, “India will host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar. The global competition will be held at Kalinga’s Indoor Stadium.”

Earlier this year in January, members of the World Athletics council came for an inspection to Bhubaneswar. The team inspected Kalinga Indoor Stadium which is set to host the first-ever Indoor National Championships from 24th March.