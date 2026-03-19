India to host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar

India will be hosting the 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium, Athletics Federation of India confirmed on Thursday.
World Athletics Council awarded the hosting rights of the event to India at its council meeting in Torun, Poland, which is the host for the 2026 World Indoor Athletics Championships.
Talking about the development, AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said, “India will host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar. The global competition will be held at Kalinga’s Indoor Stadium.”
Earlier this year in January, members of the World Athletics council came for an inspection to Bhubaneswar. The team inspected Kalinga Indoor Stadium which is set to host the first-ever Indoor National Championships from 24th March.
India successfully hosted the World Athletics Bronze-level Continental tour event last year in Bhubaneswar and this year will host the silver level event after the upgrade.
“The Indian athletes have been making a good impression at the global level,” the AFI president added. “We are hopeful more youngsters will earn glory at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.”
Completed in 2024, Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium, is the largest indoor athletics stadium in South Asia. The stadium has 200-meter synthetic track with 80m + 20m running track and designated areas for long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and shot-put, each meticulously designed to meet specific athletic requirements and has a seating capacity for 1700. It has received the Category 1 certification from World Athletics.
It is situated in the same complex as the Kalinga Athletics Stadium and is set to host the first-ever National Indoor Athletics Championships from 24th March and will have some of the best Indian athletes in action.